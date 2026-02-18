People & Places, 2/18

Appointments

The Rev. Stanford Adams is rector of Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Bill Allport is associate priest at St. Peter’s, Morristown, N.J.

The Rev. Casey Anderson is priest associate at St. James, Upper Montclair, N.J.

The Rev. Tyler Been is assistant rector at St. Augustine of Canterbury, Vero Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Matthew Bloss is associate priest of St. John’s, New Braunfels, Texas.

The Rev. Jane T. Brady-Close is chaplain at Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany, N.Y.

The Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce is interim dean and president of Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Ted Clarkson is vicar of the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Catherine Collier is acting canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Alabama.

The Rev. Patrick Collins is interim rector of Trinity, Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Rev. George Dredden is priest for community engagement at Christ Church, Short Hills, N.J.

Emily Elder is chaplain and director of spiritual and cultural learning at Washington Episcopal School, Bethesda, Md.

The Rev. Pam Fahrner is interim priest in charge of the Episcopal Church in Okatie, Ridgeland, S.C.

The Rev. Mitchel Felton is lower school chaplain and dean of community life at Trinity Episcopal School, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Sarah Ginolfi is the Diocese of Vermont’s youth missioner.

The Rev. Chris Hamby is relationship manager at Church Pension Group, New York.

The Rev. Clayton Harrington is rector of St. Matthew’s, Charleston, W. Va.

Ashley Hubbard is missioner of the Diocese of North Dakota.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Anne-Marie Jeffery is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Washington.

The Rev. Dr. Dave Johnson is rector of St. David’s by the Sea, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Dave Jones is priest in charge of Christ Church, Pompton, N.J.

The Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer is interim dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Fond du Lac, Wis.

The Rev. Daniel Layden is priest in charge at St. Michael’s, Noblesville, Ind.

The Rev. Terrance Lively is curate of Christ Church, Kent Island, Md.

The Rev. Sally Lombardo is curate of St. Mary Magdalene, Manor, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Chas Marks is the Diocese of West Missouri’s canon for common mission.

The Rev. Jennifer McCombe is associate priest at Zion, Oconomowoc, Wis.

The Rev. Catherine Montgomery is vicar of St. Mary’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dr. Lucinda Mosher is the Diocese of Florida’s ecumenical and interreligious relations officer.

The Rev. Ned Mulligan is priest in charge of St. Bartholomew’s, Hartsville, S.C.

The Rev. Samuel Murangi is the Diocese of Pennsylvania’s canon for pilgrimages.

The Rev. Julia Macy Offinger is rector of St. John’s, Pleasantville, N.Y.

The Rev. William Pardy is the Diocese of Southwest Florida’s missioner for church planting and new initiatives.

The Rev. Jimmy Solano Pickett is rector of Grace, Great Barrington, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Kristen M. Tossell Pitts is canon missioner at St. James Cathedral, Toronto.

The Rev. Richard Proctor is rector of Advent, Spartanburg, S.C.

The Rev. Travis Province is rector of St. Matthias’, Dallas.

The Rev. Christopher Richardson is rector of St. Philip, Columbus, Ohio.

The Rev. Henry Sabetti III is dean of the Diocese of Easton’s Northern Convocation.

The Rev. Blake Sawicky is rector of St. Mark’s, Locust Street, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Colleen Schiefelbein is priest in charge of St. Martin de Porres, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Tara K. Soughers is rector of Good Shepherd, Silver City, N.M.

The Rev. Tom Sramek Jr. is rector of St. Andrew’s, Grays Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. Matthew Stromberg is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Catskill, N.Y.

The Rev. Gavin M. Tomlin is associate rector at St. Paul’s, Waco, Texas.

Justin Vogel is director of Cathedral Domain Retreat & Conference Center, Irvine, Ky.

The Rev. Canon Tanya R. Wallace is the Diocese of New York’s canon for lay & clergy formation.

The Rev. Michael White is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Atlanta, Ga.

The Rev. Theresa Faix Williams is rector of Transfiguration, Indian River, Mich.

The Rev. Cheryl Winter is interim rector of St. Mark’s, St. Albans, W. Va.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Arkansas: Bruce Wayne Bryant, Marcus Dalyn Emmons

Atlanta: Shannon Swift Darke, Brandon Wilson Dasinger, Emily Robin Elder, Alyssa Lynne Sali, David Emory Stooksbury, Nicole Tingle Walters

California: Rose Hansen Curran, Elaina Jo LeGault, Debie Thomas

Dallas: Taylor Loy, Charles Mooney, Richard Watts

New Hampshire: Timothy Michael McMahan King

Northern Indiana: Karla Henderson

San Diego: Cindy Dodson, Karen Knieff, Madeline Polhill

Virginia: Maureen Carey

Washington: Michael Justin Drell, Clayton Morrison McCleskey (Diocese of Massachusetts’ canon for communications, witness, and engagement)

Western North Carolina: Kerry Ann Davis

Wisconsin: Nate Irvine

Priesthood

Dallas: Joseph Roberts (curate, Emmanuel Memorial, Champaign, Ill.)

Georgia: Roger Alton Speer Jr.

Louisiana: Casey Rush Duncan (senior associate chaplain, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge)

Massachusetts: Jocelyn Colleen, Mary Curlew (priest in charge, Good Shepherd, Reading), Eva Dalzell (curate, St. John the Evangelist, Hingham), Julia Matallana Freedman (priest in charge, St. Mark’s, Warwick, R.I.), Aidan Stoddart (associate rector, St. Luke in the Fields, New York)

Missouri: Deborah Goldfeder (priest in charge, Calvary, Louisiana, and St. John’s, Eolia), Parker Williams (assistant chaplain, Pusey House, Oxford)

New Hampshire: Steven Anthony Fauci (priest in charge, Christ Church, Portsmouth)

Utah: Shannon Burke (priest in charge, Resurrection, Centerville)

Virginia (for Louisiana): Melissa Carnall Fauci (associate rector, Holy Comforter, Vienna)

West Texas: Meredith Joy Rogers (priest in charge, St. Barnabas, Denver)

Wisconsin: Michael Hackbarth (assisting priest, Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Fond du Lac)