People and Places, June 18

This is the first of two columns from the June 15 edition of TLC. The second column will include more appointments, plus receptions, retirements, and closures-deconsecrations.

Appointments

The Rev. Amelia Bello is assistant rector at St. Thomas’, Owings Mills, Md.

The Rev. Hope Benko is associate rector at St. David’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Lisa Bornt is rector of Transfiguration, Braddock Heights, Md.

The Rev. Lewis Bradford is rector of St. Alban’s, Glen Burnie, Md.

The Rev. David Carlisle is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Shane Carlson is rector of Epiphany, Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Rev. Nathan Empsall is priest in charge of St. Paul and St. James, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Elizabeth (Libby) Garfield is associate rector at St. John the Divine, Houston.

Megan Griffiths is the Diocese of Nebraska’s communications director.

The Rev. David Hodnett is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Anniston, Ala.

The Rev. Pedro Lara is associate rector at Holy Apostles, Katy, Texas.

The Rev. Phoebe Oler is associate rector for children and families at St. Barnabas, Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. David Peeples is interim associate rector at Holy Trinity, Auburn, Ala.

The Rev. Ivan Ruiz-Swartz is associate rector at St. John’s, Glyndon, Md.

Lauri SoJourner is executive director of Camp Weed & Cerveny Conference Center, Live Oak, Fla.

The Rev. Robin Tems is priest in charge of Transfiguration, Evergreen, Colo.

The Rev. Jordan Trendelman is rector of Holy Communion, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Mary Margaret Winn is rector of St. John’s, Chester, Va.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Alabama: H. Mwande Mzongwana

Arkansas: Dakota Blackmon, Vaughn DeCoster, Laura Phillips

Central Gulf Coast: Jonathan Drew Downey, Antwon Cyril Lewis, Salem George Saloom, Mark Allen Waddell

East Carolina: James Green, Cheryl Wagoner

Georgia: Robert Alton Speer Jr.

Kansas: Suzan Dale Olson, Lynne Susan Powell, Clare Stern-Burbano

Maryland: Rebecca Colburn Warlow

Nebraska: Douglas Gordon Braun Jr.

North Carolina: Ed Smith (assistant rector, St. Bartholomew’s, Nashville)

Virginia: Helen Cabell Jones, Florian Jones-Stamm, Judith Marie Thomas, Stephanie Shareck Werner

Priesthood

Alabama: Christopher Lynn Paul (priest in charge, Trinity, Clanton)

Dallas: Erica Layton Anderson (curate, St. Andrew’s, McKinney, Texas)

Easton: Lynn M. Wiljanen

Georgia: Susan Diane Hill

Nebraska: Michael James Russell Heller