People and Places, July 18

This is the second of two columns from the June 15 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Colin Belton is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Lake Luzerne, N.Y.

The Rev. Gregory Bezilla is interim rector of St. Matthias’, Midlothian, Va.

Dr. Aminah Al-Attas Bradford is assistant professor of systematic theology and ethics at Church Divinity School of the Pacific.

The Rev. Teresa Cantrell is rector of St. Paul’s, Newport, Ark.

The Rev. Canon Mariclair Partee Carlsen is rector of St. James, Marietta, Ga.

The Rev. Canon Marianne Ell is rector of Christ Church, Saint Michaels, Md.

The Rev. Jeff Evans is rector of St. John’s, Ithaca, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Patricia Grace is interim rector of St. John’s, Wake Forest, N.C.

The Rev. Olivia Hamilton is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s missioner for lifelong formation.

The Rev. Dr. Cory Michael Irwin is assistant rector at St. Peter’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Laura Miller is priest in charge of St. James, Lake George, N.Y.

The Rev. Patience Ebele Onuigbo is deacon at Holy Comforter, Spring, Texas.

The Rev. Aaron Rogers is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s missioner for Black ministries.

The Rev. Dr. Nancy Searby is deacon at St. Francis, Great Falls, Va.

The Rev. Alex Swain is vicar of St. Andrew’s, Tucson, and curate at St. Philip’s in the Hills, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Elaine Ellis Thomas is rector of St. John’s, Essex, Conn.

The Rev. Joy Y. Warburton is associate rector for family ministries at St. Francis, Great Falls, Va.

The Rev. Dale Van Wormer is rector of St. Mary’s, Amityville, N.Y.

Receptions

Arizona: The Rev. Andrew Stravitz (from the Anglican Church in North America)

Central Pennsylvania: The Rev. Ginger Bennett (from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), associate rector, St. Andrew’s, Shippensburg

New York: The Rev. Richard Suero Alcantara (from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), priest in charge, Holy Trinity, Pawling

Retirements

The Rev. Dr. Joan Beilstein as rector of Ascension, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. David Krause as rector of St. Francis, Temple, Texas

The Rev. Steve McCarty as vicar of St. Andrew’s, Clear Spring, and priest in charge of St. Thomas’, Hancock, Md.

The Rev. Terri Murphy as deacon at Ascension, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Merrill Wade as interim rector of St. Richard’s, Round Rock, Texas

Closures-Deconsecrations

Christ Church, Morristown, N.Y.

Christ Church, Patterson, N.Y.

Iglesia Espiritú Santo, Forest Park, Cincinnati

St. Augustine’s, DeWitt, Neb.

St. Columba’s, Santee, Calif.

St. Luke’s, Allen Park, Mich.

St. Mark’s, Chelsea, N.Y.

St. Mark’s, Yonkers, N.Y.

St. Mary’s, Scarborough, N.Y.

St. Thomas,’ New Windsor, N.Y.