People & Places, December 25

This is the first of two columns from the December 22 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Paul Barker is rector of Christ Church, Bluefield, W.Va.

The Rev. David Barr is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Stephen Batten is rector of Hungars Cure Parish (Christ Church, Eastville, and Hungars Church, Machipongo, Va.).

The Rev. Michael Briggs is rector of Grace, Galveston, Texas.

The Rt. Rev. Gregory O. Brewer is interim rector of Incarnation, Dallas.

The Rev. Tom Bruttell is priest in residence at St. Andrew’s Chapel, Boca Raton, Fla.

The Rev. Andrew Calandriello is interim priest at Holy Spirit, Lebanon, N.J.

The Rev. David Casey is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Colonial Beach, Va.

The Rev. Cristi Chapman is the Diocese of Olympia’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Mary Cushing is parish deacon at St. John’s, Arlington, and St. Patrick’s, Falls Church, Va.

Nicole Eiden is the Diocese of Louisiana’s director of communications and marketing.

The Rev. Kathryn Nesbit Elledge is vicar of St. John’s, Beverly Farms, Mass.

AhSa-Ti Nu Ford is the Diocese of Missouri’s interim communications director.

The Rev. Richard Frontjes is priest in charge of Christ Church, Waukegan, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Mark Furlow is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Maine.

The Rev. Reggie L. Hayes is chaplain of Bishop John T. Walker School for Boys, Washington, D.C., and ministry intern at Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Garth Howe is parish deacon at St. Luke’s, Evanston, Ill.

The Rev. Linda Huggard is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Elk Grove, Calif.

The Rev. Mark Hummell is assistant to the dean at the Cathedral of St. James, South Bend, Ind.

The Rev. Vicky Hunter is parish deacon at St. Augustine’s, Ilion, N.Y.

The Rev. Nathaniel Jung-Chul Lee is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Brookfield, Conn.

The Rev. Lois Maberry is parish deacon at Holy Cross, Shreveport, La.

The Rev. David Marshall is rector of Good Samaritan, Corvallis, Ore.

The Rev. Eric Mason is rector of Grace, Bainbridge Island, Wash.

The Rev. Meghan Mazur is associate rector at St. Mark’s, Locust Street, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Claire Nevin-Field is dean of the Diocese of Easton’s Northern Convocation.

The Rev. Anne Nicholson is rector of Holy Comforter, Lutherville, Md.

The Rev. Michael Panzarella is priest in charge of Grace-St. Paul’s, Mercerville, and Holy Apostles’, Yardville, N.J.

The Rev. Stephen Pessah is rector of St. Mark’s, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Tony Pompa is minister for administration, coordination, and ministry support for the dioceses of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York.

The Rev. John Rohde is rector of St. Matthew’s, Liverpool, N.Y.

The Rev. Randi Hicks Rowe is priest in charge of Christ Church Parish, Middlesex, Saluda, Va.

The Rev. Kathleen Schotto is rector of Holy Trinity, Swanton, Vt.

The Rev. Chris Seaton is priest in charge of St. Aidan’s, Olathe, Kan.

The Rev. Canon Carol Westerberg Sedlacek is the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s coordinator for camp and retreat ministries.

The Rev. Liz Steinhauser is pastor and lead organizer for The Crossing at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Boston.

The Rev. Whit Stroud is rector of Holy Trinity, Hertford, N.C.

The Rev. Rich Towers is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Salinas, Calif.

The Rev. Carolyn Tuttle is priest in charge of All Saints, Storm Lake, and St. Alban’s, Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The Rev. John Wakefield is rector of Epiphany, South Haven, Mich.

The Rev. Seth Wymer is rector of Grace, Sandusky, Ohio.

The Rev. Becky Zartman-Carpenter is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Rocky Mount, N.C.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Dallas: Erica Layton Anderson, Andrew Thomas Golla

Michigan: Erica Christine Benson, Robert Wesley Chelemen

Olympia: Anna Lynn

West Virginia: Karen Klein, Nicole Taggert

Wisconsin: Jennifer McCombe

Priesthood

Central Gulf Coast: Leanne Dawn Beaumont (priest in charge, St. Mary’s, Milton, Fla.), Jennifer Young Rice (curate, St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.)

Northwest Texas: Paige Higley McKay (chaplain, All Saints’ School, Lubbock, and assisting clergy, St. Stephen’s, Lubbock)

Wisconsin: Matt Phillips (associate rector, Christ Church, Whitefish Bay), Nathan Self (curate, St. Paul’s, Lakewood, Ohio), Meg Trimm

Restoration to Ministry

West Virginia: Harry Stock