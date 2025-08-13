People and Places, August 13

This is the second of two columns from the July 20 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Dean Aponte-Safe is the Diocese of Michigan’s missioner for rural and small church vitality.

The Rev. Dr. Brendan Barnicle is interim dean of Trinity Cathedral, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Julie Beals is rector of St. Andrew’s, Torrance, and Christ Church, Redondo Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Thomas Blake is rector of Trinity, Branford, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Christian M.M. Brady is president of Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio.

Morgan Brownlee is the Diocese of Southwest Florida’s missioner for youth and young adult ministries.

The Ven. Betty Carpenter is archdeacon of the Diocese of Tennessee.

The Rev. Daniel Cenci is priest in charge of Pohick, Lorton, Va.

The Rev. Brian Cleary is rector of Good Shepherd, Corral de Tierra, Calif.

The Rev. Justin Crisp is rector of St. Barnabas, Old Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Aaron Dunn is the Diocese of Washington’s ecumenical and interreligious officer.

The Rev. Nathan Erdman is rector of St. Stephen’s, Severn Parish, Crownsville, Md.

The Rev. Jedediah Fox is rector of St. Mark’s, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Desmond Goonsekera is interim rector at Ascension, Houston.

The Rev. Margaret (Caitie) Greene is associate rector at St. Andrew’s, Houston.

The Rev. Victor C. Hailey is rector of St. Paul’s by the Sea, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Carole Horton Howe is rector of St. Matthias, Whittier, Calif.

The Rev. Ken Kasey is priest in charge of Christ Church, Elizabethtown, Ky.

The Rev. Canon Shawn Malarkey is rector of Eastern Shore Chapel, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Karla B. McCook is the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Dr. Donna McNiel is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Carson City, Nev.

The Rev. Ryan Missel is curate at St. John’s, Hampton, Va.

The Rev. Abigail Crozier Nestlehutt is dean of Philadelphia Cathedral.

The Rev. Rebecca Paluzzi is curate of St. John’s, Johnson City, Tenn.

The Rev. Elizabeth Phillips is associate rector of St. James Parish, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Debra S. Rhodes is vicar of St. Matthew’s, Las Vegas.

The Rev. McKenzi Roberson is curate at St. Peter’s, Seattle.

The Rev. Michael Sahdev is senior associate rector at Heavenly Rest, New York.

The Rev. Ezgi Saribay and the Rev. Patrick Perkins are co-rectors of Mediator, Meridian, Miss.

The Rev. Ricardo Sheppard is the Diocese of Virginia’s canon for discipleship.

The Rev. Canon David Stickley is the Diocese of Central New York’s canon to the ordinary for transition and formation.

The Rev. Tim True is interim dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Rev. Winnie Varghese is dean of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York.

The Rev. Kirtley Yearwood is interim rector of Trinity Parish (Trinity and Old Swedes), Wilmington, Del.

Receptions

Chicago: Baju Markose (from the Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar)

San Diego: Isaiah Dau (from the Episcopal Church of South Sudan), pastoral associate, St. Luke’s, North Park

Retirements

The Rev. Kathryn Boswell as rector of St. Philip’s, Norwood, N.Y.

The Rev. Mary Frances Curns as priest in charge of All Saints’, North Adams, Mass.

The Rev. Bob Gaestel as rector Church of Church of the Angels, Pasadena, Calif.

The Rev. Anthony Guillén as the Episcopal Church’s missioner for Latino/Hispanic ministries

The Rev. Melissa Hall as rector of St. James, Upper Montclair, N.J.

The Rev. Timothy Holder as rector of St. Thomas, Elizabethton, Tenn.

The Rev. Galen Mirate as rector of St. Paul’s, Albany, Ga.

The Rev. Petero A.N. Sabune as priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Vincent (Chip) Seadale as rector of St. Andrew’s, Edgartown, Mass.

The Rev. Carol Smith as deacon at Grace, Madison, Wis.

Deconsecrations-Closures

All Saints’, Valley City, N.D.

Ascension, Pawnee, Okla.

Calvary, Wilmington, Del.

Holy Comforter, Monteagle, Tenn.

St. Andrew’s, New Johnsonville, Tenn.

St. Clement’s, Vaiden, Miss.

St. Mark’s, Tonopah, Nev.

St. Stephen’s, Reno, Nev.