People and Places, 1/21

This is the first of two columns from the January 11 edition of TLC. It includes appointments and ordinations.

Appointments

The Rev. Lydia Arnts is associate for children and youth ministries at St. Thomas’, Rochester, N.Y.

The Rev. Matt Babcock is vicar of Holy Comforter, Atlanta.

The Rev. Ed Bacon is interim rector of All Saints’, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Eric V. Bailey is minister for youth and young adults at St. John’s, Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Amanda Barker is rector of Holy Comforter, Broomfield, Colo.

The Rev. James M. Bimbi is priest in charge of St. Nicholas, Newark, Del.

The Rev. George Black is curate of Nativity, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Eletha Buote-Greig is priest in charge of St. Ann’s-by-the-Sea, Block Island, R.I.

The Rev. Jonathan Bratt Carle is rector of Two Churches, Kentwood, and Holy Trinity, Wyoming, Mich.

The Rev. Canon David Ulloa Chavez is the Episcopal Church’s partnership officer for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Rev. Ashley Cook is interim pastoral associate at St. Cyprian’s, Lufkin, Texas.

The Rev. Mary Lynn Coulson is vicar of St. Martin in the Fields, Edwardsville, Kan.

The Rev. Alan B. Cowart is priest in charge of St. John’s, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The Rev. John D. Daniels is priest in charge of Holy Nativity, Rockledge, and St. Paul’s, Elkins Park, Pa.

The Rev. Karen Deal is deacon pastor of Trinity, Arkansas City, Kan.

The Rev. Christopher Epperson is dean of All Saints’ Chapel and university chaplain at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Canon Geoff Evans is rector of St. James’, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Stephanie Fox is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Fort Smith, Ark.

The Rev. Gustavo Galeano is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s Memorial, Lynn, Mass.

The Rev. Carolyn Garwood is deacon pastor of St. Paul’s, Clay Center, Kan.

The Rev. Dr. Kirsten Guidero is the Episcopal Church’s ecumenical and interreligious officer.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Harmon is rector of Christ Church, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Jim Harrison is priest in charge of New Song, Coralville, Iowa.

The Rev. Dr. Nancy Hauser is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Katy, Texas.

The Rev. Canon William R. Hinrichs is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Albany.

The Rev. Katie Hudak is rector of St. James Santiago, Lincoln City, Ore.

The Rev. Ingrid Jacobson is associate rector at St. James, Fremont, Calif.

The Rev. Maddy Bishop Knoth is vicar of St. Andrew’s, Derby, Kan.

The Rev. Molly Jane Layton is priest in charge of St. John’s, Lattingtown, Locust Valley, N.Y.

The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey Lee is interim rector of All Saints’, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Colin Maltbie is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Ruxton, Md.

The Rev. Nelson Mendoza is rector of Old Donation, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Christopher H. Miller is rector of St. Dunstan’s, McLean, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Amy Moehnke is locum tenens at Calvary, Bastrop, Texas.

Adrienne Monahan is the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s youth and college missioner.

The Rev. Jill Morrison is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s director for congregational development and networking.

The Rev. Donnel O’Flynn is rector of St. Patrick’s, Bigfork, Mont.

The Rev. Dr. Bradley Pace is rector of Trinity, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Grace Pardun is supervisory chaplain at the Seaman’s Church Institute, Paducah, Ky.

The Rev. Ignacio Solano Pickett is vicar of St. Mark’s/San Marcos, community missioner for All Saints, Worcester, Mass., and Hispanic missioner for the Diocese of Western Massachusetts.

The Rev. Dr. Robert E. Reese is priest in charge of Redeemer, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Andrew Reinholz is rector of St. Mark’s, Basking Ridge, N.J.

The Rev. Grace Rigby is associate rector and school chaplain at St. Martin’s-in-the-Field, Severna Park, Md.

The Rev. Christopher M. Robinson is rector of St. George’s, Germantown, Tenn.

The Rev. Margaret Rose is interim rector of St. Michael’s, New York.

The Rev. Jerry Sather is vicar of St. Margaret’s, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

The Rev. Lydia Simmons is executive director of Birchwood Camp, Chugiak, Alaska.

The Rev. Melanie Jianakoplos Slane is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s transition minister.

The Rev. Dr. Wesley Smith is vicar of Covenant-St. John’s Mission, Junction City, Kan.

The Rev. Lael Sorensen is rector of St. Peter’s, Rockland, Maine.

The Rev. Kyle D. Stillings is long term supply priest at St. John’s, Halifax, Va.

The Rev. Brad St. Romain is interim priest at St. Thomas, Diamondhead, Miss.

The Rev. Erika Takacs is associate rector for liturgy at St. Paul’s, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Rev. Robin T. Teasley is interim associate rector of St. James, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Mees Tielens is director of formation for children, youth, and adults at Grace Cathedral, San Francisco.

The Rev. Jean Vargo is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Oakwood, and St. Mark’s, Dayton, Ohio.

The Rev. Erin Jean Warde is priest in charge of Christ Church, Charlevoix, Mich.

The Rev. Canon David L. Wells is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Springfield, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Chris Wendell is the Diocese of Massachusetts’ canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Dr. Dorothy White is campus missioner at Barth House Episcopal Center, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Stephanie Yancey is interim rector of St. John’s, Wake Forest, N.C.

The Rev. Tammy Young is administrative director of Episcopal Community Services of New Jersey.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Iowa: Kevin Christopher Edens

Maryland: Santana M.H. Bartoldus, Joan E. Beckett-Armstrong, Daniel Thomas Catalano, Kelly Lynn Gearhart, Allison Raye Harmon, Michael Alan Looney, Bradley Joel Williams

Michigan: Rachel Carol Baird, Charles M. Kipp, Joseph Anthony LaVela, Felicity Adetimoju Thompson

Newark: Claudette Monica Powell (Sr. Monica Clare, CSJB)

Northwest Texas: James Paul (Jimmy) Haney VI

Southwest Florida: Miranda Channing Harrison-Quillin

Utah: Pamela Kantra Archbold

West Virginia: Andrew Nicely

West Tennessee: Wesley Steven Rowell

Priesthood

East Carolina: James Green (assisting clergy, St. Paul’s, Wilmington, N.C.)

Lexington: Anna Erickson Baumann (priest in charge, Resurrection, Nicholasville), Bruce W. Cory (assisting priest, St. John’s, Corbin), and Melanie McDaniel Yankey (assisting priest. Holy Trinity, Georgetown)

Maine: Myrna Louise Koonce (assisting priest, St. Paul’s, Brunswick)

Michigan: Daniel N. Martin (priest in charge, St. Andrew’s, Waterford)

South Carolina: David Randell Boone (assisting clergy, Grace Cathedral, Charleston)

Southern Virginia: Anne Zobel (priest in charge, Epiphany, Norfolk)

Spokane: Jeremy Armstrong (assisting priest, St. Andrew’s, Spokane), Elaine Patrick

Tennessee: Brad Daugherty (priest in charge, St. Mark’s, Antioch), Heather Daugherty (assistant rector, St. Bartholomew’s, Nashville), Ed Smith (assistant rector, St. Bartholomew’s, Nashville)

Upper South Carolina: Hope Anderson (curate, St. James, Greenville), Addison Budnick (associate rector, St. James, Wilmington, N.C.)

West Missouri: Brian Joseph Cowley

Receptions

Arizona: The Rev. Ferdinand Alvarez (from the Philippine Independent Church; vicar, St. Luke’s at the Mountain, Phoenix); the Rev. Mike Kubler (from the Roman Catholic Church; deacon at St. Francis in the Valley, Green Valley)

Maryland: The Rev. Joshua David Laws (from the Roman Catholic Church, chaplain for youth and young adults, Redeemer, Baltimore)

Newark: Martin Malzahn (from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in North America; priest in charge of St. Paul & Incarnation, Jersey City)