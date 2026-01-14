People and Places, 1/14

This is the second of two columns from the December 21 edition of TLC. It includes appointments and retirements, and church closures.

Appointments

The Rev. Joseph Caldwell Alsay is dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Very Rev. Sara Ardrey-Graves is the School of Theology at Sewanee’s associate dean for spiritual and professional formation.

The Rev. Christopher Ashmore is interim rector of Trinity, Lincoln, Ill.

The Rev. Leanne Beaumont is rector of St. Mary’s, Milton, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Lance Beizer is priest in charge of St. John’s, Salisbury, Conn.

The Rev. Robert Berra is priest in charge of St. Barnabas on the Desert, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Rev. Margaret Brack is rector of Holy Spirit, Bellevue, Neb.

The Rev. Andrew S. Brislin is rector of St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain, Mentone, Ala.

The Rev. Greg Brown is rector of St. Peter’s, Sycamore, Ill.

The Rev. Dr. William Carl is interim rector of Christ Church, Elizabeth City, N.C.

The Rev. Dan Carlson is rector of Advent, Walnut Hills, Cincinnati.

The Rev. Elizabeth Marshall Casasola is rector of Trinity, Castine, Maine.

The Rev. Elizabeth Colton is priest in charge of the Memorial Church of St. Luke, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Sarah Conner is interim priest at Grace, Salem, Mass.

The Rev. Abby D’Ambruoso is priest in charge of St. David’s, Friday Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. John Davis is deacon at St. Luke’s, Scranton, Pa.

The Rev. Sarah Dunn is priest in charge of Holy Comforter, Drexel Hill, Pa.

The Rev. Wayne Fletcher is priest in charge of St. James, Shreveport, La.

The Rev. Beth Franklin is rector of St. James’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Clarke French is interim rector of St. Peter’s in the Great Valley, Malvern, Pa.

The Rev. Broderick Greer is interim rector of Holy Comforter, Broomfield, Colo.

The Rev. Chris Gregorio is rector of St. Laurence, Conifer, Colo.

The Rev. Elizabeth Grohowski is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Burt, and St Paul’s, Lewiston, N.Y.

The Rev. Sarah Hess is priest in charge of Thankful Memorial, Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Rev. Robin Hinkle is associate rector for pastoral care at St. Michael and All Angels, Dallas.

The Rev. Caroline Howard is the Diocese of Kansas’ creation care missioner.

The Rev. Susan Keedy is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, Hillsborough, N.C.

The Rev. Jarrett Kerbel is rector of St. John’s, Bangor, Maine.

The Rev. Sarah Kitch is rector of Calvary, Seaside, Ore.

The Rev. Dominick Lorenzetti is priest in charge of Trinity, Mt. Pocono, Pa.

The Rev. Ryan Macias is priest associate at St. George’s, Laguna Hills, and St. Clement’s-by-the-Sea, San Clemente, Calif.

The Rev. Richard Mallory is interim rector of St. Philip’s in the Hills, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Austin McGehee is rector of Messiah, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

The Rev. Christina Miller is associate rector at All Saints-by-the-Sea, Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Rev. Dawson Moorer is interim rector of St. Thomas, Berea, Ohio.

The Rev. Jenny Newman is rector of St. Mark’s, Port Royal, S.C.

The Rev. Jay O’Rear is rector of St. John the Baptist, Aptos, Calif.

The Rev. Kristen Ostendorf is priest in charge of Trinity, Coatesville, Pa.

Teresa Pinney is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Maine.

Mark Priest is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s canon for finance and operations.

The Rev. Mary Reddick is deacon at Palmer Memorial, Houston.

The Rev. Erica Rozolsky is rector of All Saints/Todos los Santos, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Timothy Rutherford is rector of St. John’s, Melbourne, Fla.

The Rev. Meghan Ryan is rector of St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur, Mo.

The Very Rev. Dr. J. Michael Shaffer is rector of St. Mark’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher Simpson is rector of St. Mary the Virgin, Big Spring, Texas.

The Rev. Annette Sines is deacon at St. George, Fort George, Fla.

The Rev. Kirstin Springmeyer is priest in charge of Christ Church, Madison, Ind.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Lauren R. Stanley is superintending presbyter of the Standing Rock Episcopal Mission (St. John’s, Bullhead; Holy Spirit, Firesteel; St. Paul’s, Little Eagle; Good Shepherd, Little Oak Creek; St. Peter’s, McLaughlin; St. James, Mobridge; St. Elizabeth’s, Wakpala, S.D.).

The Rev. Aidan Stoddart is associate rector at St. Luke in the Fields, New York.

The Rev. Susan Treanor is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Montrose, Pa.

The Rev. Jessie Turnier is priest in charge of All Saints,’ Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The Rev. Rodney Underwood is pastor of St. Paul’s, Durant, Iowa.

The Rev. Laurence Wainwright-Maks is priest in charge of St. John’s Grace, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Rev. Cheryl Wagoner is deacon at St. Mark’s, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Rebecca Warlow is deacon at Sherwood Parish, Cockeysville, Md.

The Rev. Peyton Williams is associate rector at Heavenly Rest, New York.

The Rev. Greg Wilson is rector of Grace, Talleyville, Del.

The Rev. Carrie Wright is chaplain at St. Paul’s School, New Orleans.

Retirements

The Ven. Patricia (Pat) Malcolm as archdeacon of the Episcopal Church in Delaware

The Rev. Canon Paul Williams as subdean of Christ Church Cathedral, Cincinnati