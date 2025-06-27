Rochester Bishop Dies at 91

The Rt. Rev. William George (Bill) Burrill, who led the Diocese of Rochester from 1984 to 1991, and was an advocate for stewardship in the Episcopal Church, died on June 15 at 91.

A native of New York City, he was the son of the Rt. Rev. Gerald Francis Burrill, who later became the eighth Bishop of Chicago, and Janet Burrill. He studied at Sewanee and General Seminary, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1959.

After a curacy in Indiana, he moved to California to become vicar of St. Martin’s in Davis. Under Burrill’s leadership, the congregation experienced strong growth and developed close links with the local University of California campus, where he served as chaplain. He became archdeacon of the Diocese of Northern California in 1981.

He was active in ecumenical work, serving as a delegate to the Nairobi assembly of the World Council of Churches. For five years he was a member of the Episcopal Church’s Joint Standing Committee on Program, Budget, and Finance.

He was elected Bishop Coadjutor of the Diocese of Rochester in November 1983 on the 18th ballot (two electing conventions were required, five months apart, to break the deadlock). He succeeded Bishop Robert R. Spears Jr. the next year.

Burrill became known as the Episcopal Church’s “stewardship guru,” according to a December 1993 article in The Living Church, which reported that he had made presentations about the subject for half of the church’s domestic dioceses. Thousands of copies of a video produced by his diocese that focused on stewardship as an expression of gratitude were distributed throughout the Episcopal Church and the wider Anglican world.

Burrill retired in 1999 and moved to Arizona, where he served as an assistant bishop in the diocese for nine years, and as bishop in residence at All Saints’, Phoenix.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay, with whom he had four children. He is survived by his second wife, Marilyn.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The fact that the Burrills, father and son, both became bishops of the Episcopal Church is by no means uncommon. Among the 1171 bishops in the church’s succession, there are 28 father-son pairs and one father-daughter pair (Victor and Nedi Rivera). There are also three sets of grandfather-father-son bishops: the Creightons, the Grays (William, Campbell, and Francis) and the Duncan Montgomery Grays (Sr., Jr., and the II—each of whom was Bishop of Mississippi).