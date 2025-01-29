Hughes, Meyer, and Turner

The Rev. Dr. Robert Davis Hughes III, a longtime professor of systematic theology and author of an acclaimed book on the Holy Spirit, died October 20 at 81.

He was a native of Boston, and a graduate of Yale University, Episcopal Theological School and St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto, where he completed his Ph.D. He was ordained deacon in 1969 and priest in 1970, and served two churches in the Diocese of Southern Ohio before joining the faculty of the University of the South’s School of Theology.

He served as professor of systematic theology from 1977 to 2015, and was the trainer for trainers in Education for Ministry.

Hughes published Beloved Dust: Tides of the Spirit in the Christian Life (Bloomsbury) in 2008. Two years later, Duquesne University chose him as the first recipient of its des Places-Libermann Award in Pneumatology, which recognized “the most significant scholarly contribution to the study of the Holy Spirit in the last five years.”

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Hughes; two sons; and two grandchildren.

The Rev. Deacon Nancy R. Meyer, who served as a U.S. Army nurse during the Vietnam War era, died November 6 at 78.

Meyer served in the Army Nurse Corps during her active duty at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. She then spent many years in the Army Reserves.

She was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, and was a graduate of Presbyterian-St Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, the University of Washington, and Wayne State University. She did further study at the University of the South’s School of Theology and at the Diocese of Chicago’s School for Diaconal Formation and Training.

She was ordained a deacon in 2008. She served at St. Peter’s Church in Chicago for many years before moving to Nashua, New Hampshire, and serving at Church of the Good Shepherd.

She loved to knit scarves and hats to give to the homeless, as well as giving pocket prayer squares to anyone who wanted one. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and theology. She cared for two special-needs cats, Flip Flop and Piper.

She is survived by a brother and sister, a niece, and her niece’s three children.

The Rev. Deacon Robert (Bob) Turner, who served as a U.S. Marine for 12 years and was ordained a deacon in 1975, died November 16 at 85.

He was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1938 as the youngest of nine children. He joined the Marines after high school. He worked in communications and achieved the rank of Staff Sargeant. He was accepted into an apprentice program with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. After becoming a certified journeyman, he completed a degree in business administration from graduated from Bloomfield College.

In 1966 he visited the House of Prayer in Newark, New Jersey, and was impressed by the diverse congregation and warm welcome. A brief time later, he decided to attend the Diocesan School of Religion.

He was ordained a deacon in the Diocese of Newark. He also served in the dioceses of New Jersey and New York. He was serving at Holy Trinity in Manhattan during the terrorist strike of September 11, 2001, and supported several parishioners who survived the attack.

Dolores, his wife of 55 years, preceded Turner in death. He is survived by three sons, a daughter, and eight grandchildren.

