Dubay, Lyle, and Mills

The Rev. Canon Joseph Dubay, who worked as a mathematician, Episcopal priest, and psychotherapist throughout his life, died April 6 at 92.

He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics from Harvard College and studied mathematical statistics for three years at the University of Chicago. After teaching mathematics for a time at the University of Oregon, he studied at Church Divinity School of the Pacific. He was ordained deacon in 1963 and priest in 1964. He served at many parishes in the Diocese of Western Oregon.

His widow, Inga, remembered that when Dubay spoke about attending seminary, a colleague said, “Oh, you’re going to study theometrics, the measurement of God.”

He became a psychotherapist and was licensed for marriage and family counseling. He served as executive director of William Temple House in 1992-93 and remained adjunct staff at Trinity Cathedral in Portland while serving as a therapist. He retired in the early 2000s.

Dubay is survived by three sons and two grandchildren.

The Rev. Deacon Patsy Nell Rushworth Lyle, who served as a deacon in the Diocese of Louisiana beginning in 1986, died May 22 at 89.

She was born in Baton Rouge, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Louisiana State University. She worked with her father for 14 years before she began a nine-year discernment period to become a deacon.

“She answered the phone at any time of the day or night and went anywhere she was needed,” a family obituary said. “She was as comfortable and present celebrating your most joyous occasion as she was sitting with you and sharing your most painful grief.”

Her ministry included providing spiritual direction, counseling people in transition or grief, helping people face their death, and serving on staff of Cursillo and Kairos weekends.

She is survived by a daughter, a son, six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Rev. Deacon Carol Ann Mills, who lived in Australia for several years before becoming a deacon in San Francisco, died April 20 at 79.

She was born in Chicago. She completed a bachelor’s degree in library science from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree from Texas Women’s University in Denton.

Mills met her husband when they were both members of a church choir. Early in their marriage, they moved to Canberra, Australia. Her husband worked on his Ph.D. and she worked as head of the film and media department of the Australian National Library.

She was ordained to the diaconate in 1985 after attending the Diocese of California’s School for Deacons. After the family moved back to Dallas, she completed her training in hospital chaplaincy.

She served as a deacon in several Episcopal churches in the Diocese of Dallas before moving to Houston in 1988. She loved preaching, serving as deacon at the altar, serving in Kairos prison ministry, and caring for the elderly.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Mills Jr., her husband of 53 years; a son; a daughter; and seven grandchildren.

