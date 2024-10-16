Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Obituaries

Bishop Richard F. Grein (1932-2024)

By Douglas LeBlanc
Bishop Richard F. Grein | Diocese of Kansas

The Rt. Rev. Richard F. Grein, who served as Bishop of Kansas for seven years before being elected as Bishop of New York, died October 8 at 91.

Grein was a native of Bemidji, a suburb of Minneapolis. He was an alumnus of Carleton College and Nashotah House Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity and a Master of Sacred Theology. He was ordained deacon and priest in 1959, and taught pastoral theology at Nashotah House in 1973-74.

Grein served at parishes in Minnesota and Kansas before his election as seventh Bishop of Kansas in 1981. “Bishop Richard Grein has left a lasting legacy through his theological preaching and teaching, revivification of the diaconate, and establishment of women’s ordination in the Diocese of Kansas,” said Cathleen Bascom, 10th Bishop of Kansas. “He continued and deepened the spiritual practices that keep [the diocese] tethered close to the heart of God. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

During his seven years as Bishop of New York, Grein joined in ecumenical gatherings with Presiding Bishop Frank T. Griswold and Eastern Orthodox leaders, and was chairman of the House of Bishops’ Commission on Pastoral Letters. He was a contributor to the books On Being a Bishop and Anglican Theology and Pastoral Care. He was bishop visitor to the Community of the Holy Spirit, the Community of St. Mary, and the Order of the Holy Cross.

In 2001, the Rev. Janet Kraft sued Grein in federal court for wrongful dismissal. She sought $6.8 million in damages. Grein settled with Kraft in 2004 for what she told The New York Times was “several hundred thousand dollars, but not a million.”

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

Bishop Marc Andrus Restricted amid Title IV Charges

The ministry of the former Bishop of California, the Rt. Rev. Marc Hadley Andrus, was suspended on October 9 because of “a credible allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an adult.”
Transitions

People & Places, October 16

Appointments, Ordinations, a Reception, and Retirements
Church Life

‘A Smaller but More Responsive Church’

In Search of Growth The Diocese of Easton, which a decade ago was contemplating a merger with one of...
News | Episcopal Church

S.W. Floridians Clean Up After Hurricane Milton

Bishop Douglas Scharf: “I’ve lived in Florida most of my life, and I have not seen two storms that have affected a good portion of this part of Florida back-to-back like this.”

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.