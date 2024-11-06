Anderson, Carter, Clausen

The Rev. Bert Anderson Jr., who had a keen interest in science and was a marriage and family counselor during his priesthood, died August 13 at 95. Anderson was a native of Los Angeles and a graduate of California State University and Church Divinity School of the Pacific. He was ordained deacon in 1959 and priest in 1960.

During his years of leading St. Andrew’s by-the-Sea, San Diego, it achieved parish status and built a new church. He served on the board of Episcopal Community Services and as a chaplain at juvenile jail. He was a member of the Commission on Stewardship Education in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

After his retirement in 1997, Anderson and his wife, Nancy, moved to Ashland, Oregon, and he began writing plays, including Mr. Brightside and the Bonfire Nights and BONE: Dying Into Life.

Anderson wrote several books and articles, including Building Community: Revitalizing Church and “Dyspnea During Panic Attacks” (1998). He was a member of American Association of Psychophysiology and Biofeedback, the California Association of Family Therapists, and the International Society for the Advancement of Respiratory Psychophysiology.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

The Rev. Canon Dr. James Robert Carter Jr., a canon to the ordinary for two bishops of Georgia, died August 2 at 85. Carter was a native of Selma, Alabama, and a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South and Emory University, from which he also earned a doctorate.

When he was discerning his call to holy orders, Carter wrote to Bishop Harry Shipps: “I feel that I owe my very life to these institutions and people, for they rescued me from estrangement, nurtured me spiritually, and offered me the possibility of living in community.”

He was ordained deacon and priest in 1977. He became canon to the ordinary in 1988 and served bishops Harry Shipps and Henry Louttit until 2004.

“Canon Bob Carter was not just the right-hand priest for two of our bishops as canon to the ordinary,” Bishop Frank Logue said. “He was an instrument of communion, who, together with his wife, Jan, maintained connections with so many people through personal conversations, phone calls, cards, emails, as well as sending articles and books. For decades, they have been offering a unique pastoral connection to clergy and lay leaders across the diocese.”

He is survived by Jan McEachern Carter, his wife of 39 years; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.

The Rev. Dr. Kathryn Pearce Clausen, who was a medical educator before becoming a priest, died August 14 at 83.

She was a native of Dayton, Ohio, and a graduate of The Ohio State University (bachelor, M.D. with honors, and M.S. in pathology).

She spent most of her professional career at Ohio State, retiring in 1997 as professor and chair of the Department of Pathology and associate dean for Medical Education at the College of Medicine. She retired from medicine in 1999.

After her retirement from Ohio State, she completed Anglican studies at Bexley Hall and earned an M.T.S. from Trinity Lutheran Seminary. She was associate dean of Bexley Hall from 1999 to 2006 and its treasurer until 2009. She served at several parishes in Ohio before retiring from ministry in 2022.

She is survived by a son, two granddaughters, and a sister.

Other Deaths

The Rev. John Clive (Jack) Brown, August 20