Past Events

2023
- God’s Call in These Days, an online Lent Course on discernment, in partnership with the School of Christian Faith and Leadership of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington (March 2023)
- The Five Marks of Mission and ACC-18, a lecture at St. Nicholas Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana (Feb 2023)
2022
- Love’s Redeeming Work: Discovering the Anglican Tradition, a conference at All Souls’ Church, Oklahoma City (Sept 2022)
- Holy Land Pilgrimage, co-hosted by the Diocese of Tennessee and Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue (April 2022)
- Nourishing Mission, a webinar on ministry life and adventure, with the University of Cambridge and the Cambridge Centre for Christianity Worldwide (Feb 2022)
- Christian Unity in Rome: Anglican Ecclesiology and Ecumenism, a pilgrimage co-hosted by Nashotah House Theological Seminary, the Anglican Centre in Rome, and the Centro Pro Unione (Jan 2022)
2021
- Reflecting on Devotionals: Learning from Practitioners, a digital workshop with the CEEP Network (Aug 2021); Video
- Liturgy in Aquinas, a course at Nashotah House Theological Seminary, taught by Dr. Christopher Wells (July 2021)
- Liturgical Folk concert at Canterbury House, Dallas (July 2021)
- Preaching the Gospel of John with Saint Augustine: A Master Class with Rowan Williams and John Cavadini, a Zoom webinar with New City Press (June 2021); Audio; Video
- “Not in Word Only, but also in Power”: The Dogmatic Bases of Life in the Spirit, a course online and in-person at Canterbury House, Dallas, taught by Dr. Christopher Wells and offered by Nashotah House Theological Seminary (Feb-May 2021)
- Preaching in a Pandemic, a digital workshop in cooperation with The CEEP Network; Video
- Grace in the Wilderness: Lenten disciplines for times of disruption, an online study with Fr. Mark Michael, co-hosted by the Episcopal Diocese of Washington School for Christian Faith and Leadership (Feb-Mar 2021)
- The Lost Art of Anglican Preaching online, co-hosted by The CEEP Network (Jan 2021); Video
2020
- Think Tank: Marriage Working Group at Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, TX (Mar 2020)
- The Future of Christianity in the West: Augustine and Benedict, a conference at St. George’s Church, Nashville (Feb 2020); Photos; Audio: Mark Clavier keynote; Rod Dreher keynote
- Anglican Ecclesiology: The reality of Christian division from the 16th century to Lambeth 2020, a course at Nashotah House (Jan 2020)
- Evening with Bishop Joseph Wandera (Anglican Diocese of Mumias, Kenya) at Canterbury House, Dallas (Jan 2020)
- When Churches in Communion Disagree: A Consultation at Virginia Theological Seminary, Alexandria, Virginia (Jan 2020) Press; Photos
2019
- Anglo-Catholic Roots III: Oxford Comes to Boston: 175 Years of Anglo-Catholicism in America, a conference at Church of the Advent, Boston, MA (Dec 2019) Audio
- Is There Room for Reason in Religion? An Introduction to Thomas Aquinas’s Summa Theologiae, a talk by Dr. Christopher Wells at The Morningside Institute, New York, NY (Dec 2019)
- Liturgical Folk ADVENT album release and concert at Canterbury House in Dallas (Nov 2019)
- Think Tank: Marriage Working Group at Canterbury House in Dallas (Nov 2019)
- God Wills Fellowship: Lambeth Conference 1920 and the Ecumenical Vocation of Anglicanism, a colloquium at Lambeth Palace (Oct 2019) Press; Photos
- Why Kierkegaard, Not Nietszche, Is the Spiritual Father of Rock and Roll, a Faith Talks event with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Hanson at Canterbury House in Dallas (May 2019)
- Good Friday sermon, preached by Dr. Christopher Wells at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church in Denton, TX (Apr 2019) Video
- Faith, Freedom, and Authority, a Faith Talks event with the Rev. Canon Jordan Hylden at Canterbury House in Dallas (Apr 2019)
- What Is Anglicanism?, a Faith Talks event with the Rt. Rev. George R. Sumner at Canterbury House in Dallas (Mar 2019) Paper; Photos
- Friendship, a Faith Talks event with the Rev. Canon Dr. Victor Austin at Canterbury House, Dallas (Jan 2019)
- Christian Unity in Rome: Anglican Ecclesiology and Ecumenism, a Rome study tour and pilgrimage at the Anglican Centre in Rome and the Centro Pro Unione (Jan 2019) Photos
2018
- The Prayer of Jesus’ Life: Christology of the Lord’s Prayer, a Faith Talks event with Dr. Wesley Hill at Canterbury House, Dallas (Dec 2018) Press; Photos
- St. Augustine of Hippo as Catechist, a study day and clergy continuing ed. opportunity at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta (Dec 2018) Audio
- Liturgical Folk, album release and concert at Canterbury House, Dallas (Dec 2018) Photos
- The Gospel and the University Campus, a Faith Talks event featuring Methodist Chaplain Steve Rankin at Canterbury House, Dallas (Nov 2018)
- Anglo-Catholic Roots II: Is Christ Divided? Full Visible Unity, a conference at Church of the Advent, Boston (Nov 2018) Photos; Audio
- Reframing Christian Education, a Faith Talks event featuring Jon R. Jordan at Canterbury House, Dallas (Oct 2018) Press; Photos
- Evangelism in a Post-Christian Culture, a Faith Talks event featuring the Rev. Dr. Matt Burdette at Canterbury House, Dallas (Sept 2018) Press
- O’Donovan and the Anglican Communion, a discussion led by Canon Theologian Jordan Hylden at Church of the Incarnation, Dallas (Sept 2018)
- Augustine of Hippo, Teacher, a course at Nashotah House Theological Seminary, taught by Dr. Christopher Wells (July 2018)
- Communion across Difference, TLC’s Triennial Conversation on the Church at General Convention in Austin, Texas, moderated by Dr. Christopher Wells (July 2018) Press
- Catechesis: An Invitation to Living Faith, a day conference at St Mary Magdalen in Oxford, England, co-sponsored by St Mary Magdalen School of Theology and Pusey House (June 2018)
- Augustine of Hippo, Teacher, a course taught by Dr. Christopher Wells; offered at The General Theological Seminary, New York City (June 2018)
- Catholic Configurations of Race, a lecture by Dr. Christopher Wells at Church of St. Edward the Martyr, New York City (June 2018) Video
- Liturgy: What’s Really Going On?, study day for clergy and lay leaders led by the Rev. Dr. Nathan Jennings; co-sponsored by the Diocese of Pennsylvania; moderated by Dr. Christopher Wells; held at St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore, Pennsylvania (June 2018) Video (excerpt)
- Hope in the Divided Church: Reading Radner, the Inaugural Living Church Institute Seminar; led by Fr. Jordan Hylden at Canterbury House, Dallas (June 2018)
- Liturgy and the Inside-Out Economy, a Faith Talks event with the Rev. Dr. Nathan Jennings; moderated by the Rev. Matt Boulter; held at Canterbury House, Dallas (April 2018) Press
- Shaping Christian Community in a Lonely World, a Faith Talks event with the Rev. Matthew Burdette and Abigail Woolley; moderated by Dr. Christopher Wells; held at Canterbury House, Dallas (April 2018) Press; photos
- Lay Christian Education: How, Why, and What?, an ecumenical conversation about how to approach Christian education today; held at Canterbury House, Dallas (March 2018) Press; photos
- Life — and Death — in Christ, Lenten talk by Christopher Wells at the Church of St. David of Wales, Denton (March 2018) Audio
- Wisdom Calling: A Conference on Local Formation in the Diocese of Florida (Feb 2018)
2017
- To the Bottom of the Night, a teaching day on the season of Advent in the Diocese of Pennsylvania (Dec 2017) Photos
- Anglo-Catholicism: Uncovering Roots, a conference at Church of the Advent, Boston (Nov 2017) Press; Papers by George Westhaver, Sam Keyes, Michael Cover, Elisabeth Kincaid, and Christopher Wells
- Living Sacrifices, a conference at Nashotah House Theological Seminary on the vocation of Anglicanism (June 2017) Press; Photos; Papers by Josiah Idowu-Fearon (here), Ephraim Radner (here), George Sumner (here), and Zachary Guiliano (here); Reflection by George Sumner (here)
- Fair and Balanced? Communicating the Gospel in a Partisan World, a workshop by TLC’s editors at the Consortium of Episcopal Endowed Parishes (Feb 2017)