The Living Word: Preaching resources for liturgical Christians

The Living Word is a new email newsletter from the editors of the Living Church especially for preachers, teachers, and anyone seeking to read, mark, learn, and inwardly digest the Sunday lectionary readings.

Published on Mondays, every issue of The Living Word includes a long-form reflection on the week’s readings, excerpts from classic texts, a relevant sermon, and helpful articles from the archives of the Living Church.

Sign up today for this free email newsletter and you’ll receive a weekly curated collection of ecumenical resources, aligned with the rhythms of the Church year and grounded in our liturgical and spiritual heritage.

Our editors are pleased to present this free, weekly resource that saves you time, introduces you to both classic and fresh perspectives on the gospel, and brings new insight as you prepare to preach the Word.

Editor: The Rev. Mark Michael

Associate Editor: The Rev. Dr. Calvin Lane

“In this unprecedented time when people around the globe are anxious and uncertain, strong preaching that is grounded in Scripture and points to Jesus and his Way of Love is more important than ever. I am truly grateful for a resource like The Living Word and pray that it might help those who seek to share God’s message of hope to all who desperately need to hear it.”

– The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry

Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church and

author of Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times