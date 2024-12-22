Update: Texas Priest Indicted for Theft, Fraud

The Rev. Canon Edward R. Monk was arrested by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, following his indictment by the Navarro County Grand Jury on December 19 on charges of theft over $300,000, fraud in the 3rd degree, and credit card abuse, according to December 21 reports by the The NavCo Chronicle of Corsicana, Texas

The former chairman of the board of directors of Nashotah House Theological Seminary, Monk is currently on administrative leave as rector at St. John’s in Corsicana, Texas, a post he held for 21 years.

According to the Sherrif’s office, Monk was also a former member of the Corsicana Independent School District Board and resigned last month as vice chairman of the Navarro County Appraisal Board.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told The NavCo Chronicle, “This investigation has been extensive, and although the suspect has been indicted, we are still in the process of gathering additional evidence through a joint effort led by the Corsicana Police Department, the Navarro County District Attorney’s office, and the Texas Office of the Attorney General.”

Monk also faces church disciplinary churches in the Diocese of Dallas. In November, TLC reported that he was charged with six Title IV counts of fraud and mismanagement of the financial accounts of St. John’s. He will face those charges at a hearing panel in February.

Chief Johnson said, “We would like to extend our gratitude to the vestry at St. John’s Episcopal Church and Episcopal Diocese of Dallas for their cooperation throughout this process.”

Senior Warden Shellie O’Neal informed the St. John’s community on December 20 via email. “We regret to inform you that Ed Monk was indicted yesterday by the Navarro County grand jury on charges of theft involving church funds,” she wrote.

“This is a deeply difficult moment for our parish, and we ask for your prayers as we navigate the legal process and work to rebuild trust.”

O’Neal added that vestry and church officials are “fully cooperating with authorities and has taken steps to review and strengthen our financial processes.”

More information is expected following further investigation.