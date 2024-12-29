Icon (Close Menu)

News | Episcopal Church

Update: Canon Monk Arrested, Released

By Neva Rae Fox
The Rev. Canon Edward Monk prays before the Texas House in 2015 | Texas House of Representatives

The Rev. Canon Edward R. Monk SSC thwas arrested December 21 by the Navarro County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, taken into custody, and released after posting bail, according to reports from the Corsicana Daily Sun.

The rector of St. John’s Corsicana and former board chair at Nashotah House is the subject of a wide-ranging investigation, and has been charged with theft of over $300,000, fraud in the third degree, and credit card abuse.

“In July 2024, the Corsicana Police Department initiated an investigation after members of St. John’s Episcopal Church reported suspected financial misappropriation by Father Edward Monk, who has been the priest at St. John’s for 21 years.

“The parishioners had already reported the matter to the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, which prompted an internal diocese investigation and delivery of several years of church bank statements to an accounting firm retained by the diocese,” Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Daily Sun.

“Bank records indicate a pattern of misappropriation of church funds spanning more than a decade,” Johnson said.

He also said that the department has been working closely with the sheriff’s office and the Texas attorney general financial crimes division.

Navarro County’s District Attorney has subpoenaed numerous accounts belonging to Monk and to St. John’s. “The investigation is ongoing as investigators continue to review thousands of pages of financial records from dozens of accounts spanning more than a decade,” he added.

Nashotah House responded to the announcement December 27, “We have not been contacted by law enforcement or otherwise involved in this investigation. The offenses charged by local law enforcement at the time of Canon Monk’s arrest appear to be unrelated to Nashotah House. We continue to pray for all involved.”

Monk, who is on administrative leave from his position at St. John’s, also faces church disciplinary churches in the Diocese of Dallas. In November, TLC reported that he was charged with six Title IV counts of fraud and mismanagement of the financial accounts of St. John’s. He will face those charges at a hearing panel in February.

Senior Warden Shellie O’Neal informed the St. John’s community on December 20 via email: “We regret to inform you that Ed Monk was indicted yesterday by the Navarro County grand jury on charges of theft involving church funds.

“This is a deeply difficult moment for our parish, and we ask for your prayers as we navigate the legal process and work to rebuild trust.”

O’Neal added that vestry and church officials are “fully cooperating with authorities and has taken steps to review and strengthen our financial processes.”

Former Dallas bishop James Stanton is currently serving as interim at St. John’s.

More information is expected after further investigation.

Neva Rae Fox
Neva Rae Fox
Neva Rae Fox is a communications professional with extensive Episcopal experience, serving the boards of The Living Church Foundation, Bible and Common Prayer Book Society, Episcopal Community Services of New Jersey, and others.

