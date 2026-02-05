Tucson Parish Offers Prayers for Nancy Guthrie

Saint Philip’s in the Hills in Tucson, Arizona, held a Compline service with a vigil for Nancy Guthrie on February 4. According to the parish’s website, the service was held with the consent of the Guthrie family, who also asked that the service be livestreamed. The 84-year-old is the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie, a resident of an upscale community north of Tucson, was last seen on the evening of January 31. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told the media that his office received a 911 call reporting Guthrie’s disappearance around noon on February 1. An initial investigation revealed signs of forced entry at the Tucson resident’s home, leading authorities to believe she was taken against her will.

Nanos said Guthrie is “sharp as a tack” but has limited mobility. “The family wants everyone to know that this isn’t someone who just wandered off,” he said. Responding to purported ransom notes linked to her disappearance, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings shared an Instagram video on February 4 asking for proof of life and speaking directly to their mother’s possible abductor: “We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Tucson authorities have sought the public’s help in the search for Guthrie, emphasizing that “time is not on our side.” Guthrie takes daily medication that she needs to survive, Savannah said in the video. “Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain,” Savannah said.

According to reports, when Guthrie did not show up for a Sunday worship service on February 1, a fellow congregant alerted a family member, who searched her residence and then called 911. Guthrie attends St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, but there is a family connection to Saint Philip’s.

The Rev. Dr. Richard Mallory, interim rector of Saint Philip’s, presided at Combline. At the beginning of the vigil, Mallory invited parishioners and members of the wider Tucson community participating in the vigil to light candles and place them on the altar during the singing of the Nunc Dimittis.

The pastor and head of staff of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church also participated in the service. Deacon David Powell of St. Alban’s Church, about 20 minutes from the parish, was also present.

According to a report by The Arizona Republic, about 400 people attended the service. Barbara Kraus, who attended the vigil, told the news outlet that her children grew up with Savannah. “Our hearts are just so much with the family and we’re just here to really pray for a good outcome for this, to be hopeful,” Kraus said.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in Guthrie’s disappearance. The public is encouraged to call 520.351.4900 with any information.

A recent social media post from the sheriff’s office indicated that investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case.