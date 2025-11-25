TLC Board Chooses New President

When The Living Church’s board met in early November, it elected the Rev. Clint Wilson, a 43-year-old rector in suburban Louisville, Kentucky, as its new president. Wilson is considerably younger than the presidents who preceded him.

The Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison and the Rev. Chris Yoder were added to the board, and the Rev. Dr. Kristine Blaess and the Carrie Boren Headington were re-elected to the board.

Wilson was already a member of the board, and most recently served as its secretary. The board will choose its next secretary during its winter meeting.

Wilson leads St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church about 12 miles northeast of downtown Louisville, which he said has an Average Sunday Attendance of 450 (including those who stream the service).

“What we do best is combine reverent, beautiful Anglican worship with a clear commitment to joyful orthodoxy and deep formation,” Wilson said. “People are drawn to the parish because they sense a community that’s serious about the Christian life—prayer, Scripture, sacrament, and mission—but also marked by warmth, hospitality, and a genuine love for one another. It’s a place where newcomers feel both challenged and welcomed, and where people grow in discipleship across all stages of life.”

He brings a vision for TLC’s future to his new calling. “Our former Foundation President, Fr. Chip Prehn, said we need to ‘organize the organization,’ and I think this remains true. Secondly, we need to think strategically about our upcoming 150th Anniversary in 2028, along with fundraising opportunities that are unique to this moment. Arguably, the biggest transfer of inter-generational wealth in history is happening now and approximately over the next two decades. TLC needs to work with partners and donors to raise an endowment to sustain our work for the next 150 years, and beyond.”

He added: “Finally, we can deploy our Foundation members with greater intentionality and focus, which we have already worked on in the last year, and will continue to pursue in future meetings. I hope we can continue to exercise a ‘convening’ function in bringing together bishops, scholars, clergy, and lay leaders who care about the flourishing of the Anglican tradition and understand the importance of communion across difference in this historic moment. TLC is positioned to give voice to those whose voices are overlooked and to help us press ever onward towards the unity we possess already as both gift and promise.”

In other decisions, TLC’s foundation welcomed returning and new members:

Re-elected to the foundation: The Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Justin Holcomb, the Rev. Canon Jody Howard, the Rev. Nathan J.A. Humphrey, Mr. Richard Kennelly, the Rt. Rev. Daniel Martins, Dr. Grace Sears, the Rt. Rev. Joseph Wandera, Dr. Christopher Wells, and the Rev. Chris Yoder.

For initial election to the foundation: The Rev. Amanda Kotval, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Ball, the Rev. Dr. Ryan Danker, the Rev. Dr. Nathan Jennings, the Rt. Rev. Francis Omondi, the Rev. Ben Phillips, the Rt. Rev. Rob Price, the Rev. Stuart Shelby, the Rev. Dr. Mark Smith, the Rt. Rev. Andrew Watson, the Rev. Dr. George Westhaver, and the Rev. Joseph Wolyniak.