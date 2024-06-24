Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Episcopal Church

Taber-Hamilton Accuses Ayala Harris of Bullying

By Neva Rae Fox
Rachel Taber-Hamilton, left, and Julia Ayala Harris began what appeared to be a joyful working relationship at the 2022 General Convention | screen capture from House of Deputies video

On the eve of the House of Deputies choosing its president, the Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton has accused incumbent Julia Ayala Harris of bullying and of using her as a shield in conflicts with others.

“I am sharing with you today that, from the fall of 2022 onwards, I’ve been asked to rescue situations and people from the impact of our current President of the House of Deputies,” Taber-Hamilton wrote in a blog post. “I was initially also expected by the President to protect her from those she perceived as threats to her.”

Taber-Hamilton noted that she had been excluded from the planning process for the 81st General Convention, and that her concerns about equity issues in hiring the church center’s interim chief operating officer and in proposing rules changes for the House of Deputies attracted Ayala Harris’ ire.

“We do not have a President who is able to accept responsibility for her actions and role in organizational dysfunction through an ongoing pattern of obfuscation and misdirection, blaming and shaming others who have nothing to do with the accountability of her office. Over the past two years, the President has journeyed to this General Convention on a veritable corduroy road of people that she has thrown under the bus,” Taber-Hamilton said.

Ayala Harris responded via email after Episcopal News Service sought her comment on the accusations, calling Taber-Hamilton’s charges as “a misrepresentation of my presidency” and “in direct conflict with my values and approach as a leader.”

“Throughout my presidency I have strove to include a diverse set of leaders in my appointments that reflect the broad diversity of our church,” Ayala Harris wrote. “I believe in our house’s ability to discern their choice for president, focused on skills, experience and vision, not on personal accusations. I continue to pray for our house and all candidates running for elections throughout our convention.”

Zena Link of Massachusetts also seeks the position. Deputies of Color endorsed Link on June 23, after a second presidential forum on June 21.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

Bishop Hunn Calls for Church Culture Change

“I don’t think good leaders stop every two years to ask if they’re being effective,” Bishop Hunn said.
News | Episcopal Church

Deputies Reject 10% Assessment, Back Healthcare Changes

Diocesan assessments to remain at 15 percent, while healthcare inequities will be addressed.
News | Episcopal Church

Creation Care Tops Budget Discussion

Creation care was the dominant issue for 30 deputies and bishops commenting at the 90-minute joint session on the church's budget on June 24.
News | Episcopal Church

General Convention in photos, June 23

The first in a series of photo galleries featuring the work of Asher Imtiaz

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.