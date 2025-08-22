Shared Curacy Program Helps Small and Large Churches

In 2026, the Diocese of Northern California will launch a pilot program to address the clergy needs of its 63 parishes and missions across 26 counties. The three-year initiative, aims to strengthen larger parishes in need of additional clergy and provide stable leadership for smaller congregations without a long-term priest.

In an interview with The Living Church over Zoom on August 19, Lisa Taylor, the diocese’s director of communications, said the initiative is a response to the clergy shortage, an issue confronting many Episcopal churches.

David Paulsen of Episcopal News Service reported in July 2024 that despite long-term congregational decline in membership and attendance, the Episcopal Church still has nearly 7,000 congregations. The number of active Episcopal priests, however, has fallen to fewer than 6,000.

“The clergy shortage is a pressing challenge that requires innovative solutions,” Bishop Megan Traquair of Northern California told TLC in a statement. “By fostering partnerships between our larger and smaller congregations, we can ensure that every church has the spiritual leadership it deserves.”

Taylor emphasized the collaborative nature of the project. Parishes in the diocese are invited to apply, and six will be selected. Three large parishes will be paired with three smaller parishes. The rector of the larger parish, called the sponsoring congregation, will serve as mentor to the curate or assistant at the smaller parish, referred to as the partner congregation.

Both the sponsoring and partner congregation will help fund half of the expenses of the curacy, making contributions proportionate to their ability. The diocese will cover the other half of expenses.

Mentoring will take the form of regular meetings and feedback sessions—weekly, biweekly, and quarterly—for both new clergy and mentors to help ensure the program’s success. Three-fourths of the curate or assistant’s time will be spent at the sponsoring congregation, with the remaining time devoted to serving as priest in charge at the partner congregation.

Typically, curates or newly ordained priests spend their time as junior assistants in a single congregation under the supervision of the parish’s rector or priest in charge.

Taylor said the diocese does not yet have statistics or projections for its clergy needs, calling it a “moving target,” as some churches have closed or transitioned. As of June 2025, two clergy vacancies are posted on the diocesan website: one for a full-time rector and another for a bilingual priest in charge. There are also four other parishes seeking a regular supply priest.

The program aims to build meaningful partnerships among nearby congregations, while attracting and retaining qualified new clergy to Northern California, said the official press release announcing the initiative.

In her statement, Traquair added that this approach in clergy development will nurture a more connected and supported diocese and ensure that “no congregation is left without the guidance and care of a dedicated clergy.”

The Rev. Canon Julia Wakelee, the diocese’s canon to the ordinary and transitions officer, will spearhead the pilot program’s implementation and collaborate with the diocese’s board of trustees.

Taylor said that both Traquair and Wakelee were committed to creating a program for clergy development that’s collaborative. After extensive research and review of similar models, they devised the forthcoming clergy formation program.

Church applications are due September 30, and clergy applications will open October 8.