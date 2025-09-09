Seminary Dean Dissmissed After Ethical Lapse

Seminary of the Southwest has abruptly dismissed its ninth dean and president, Dr. Scott Bader-Saye, after finding he was engaged in a relationship with someone he supervised. Bader-Saye, a long-standing professor of ethics at the seminary in Austin, Texas, was elected as dean in July 2024 and installed this January.

Bader-Saye joined the faculty of Seminary of the Southwest as the Helen and Everett H. Jones Chair in Christian Ethics and Moral Theology in 2009 and served as academic dean from 2013 until his appointment as dean and president. The Board of Trustees that unanimously hired him has now voted to dismiss him.

“The behavior violates the professional standards required of all employees of the Seminary by the Personnel Handbook and the Safeguarding God’s People policies included therein, and of the faculty by the Faculty Handbook,” said a letter to alumni and friends of the seminary written by Bishops Kathryn M. Ryan and C. Andrew Doyle.

“As Dean and President, he was responsible for abiding by those policies himself, as well as ensuring they were upheld by all members of the community and responding appropriately when they were not. As Professor of Christian Ethics and Moral Theology and Dean and President of the Seminary, Dr. Bader-Saye bore the greatest responsibility for careful compliance with these policies and for leading by example.”

The Episcopal Diocese of Texas owns the seminary, founded in 1952 by Bishop John Elbridge Hines, who became the church’s 22nd Presiding Bishop in 1965. Bishop Ryan leads the school’s Board of Trustees and Bishop Doyle is the ninth Bishop of Texas.

Before joining Seminary of the Southwest, Bader-Saye taught for 12 years in the religion department at the University of Scranton, a Jesuit university in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Following Jesus in a Culture of Fear, Formed by Love, and Church and Israel After Christendom. He has contributed chapters to The Routledge Companion to Christian Ethics, The Blackwell Companion to Christian Ethics, and The Cambridge Companion to the Gospels. His current research and writing focus on the theology and ethics of transgender identity. His other research interests include politics and culture, ecology, economy, and interfaith dialogue.

The letter said that the Rev. Dr. Benjamin King, academic dean and professor of church history, will lead the seminary until the board chooses an acting dean. An interim dean will later be chosen serve during the search for the next dean. Dr. Tony Baker, professor of theology, will teach an ethics course that Bader-Saye was to teach this semester. Baker’s doctorate is in theology, ethics, and culture, and he worked with Bader-Saye to design and coordinate the theology and ethics portions of the seminary’s curriculum.

“We place our trust in God’s deep love and power to heal,” the bishops’ letter said. “Know that we are providing pastoral resources for the community and for individuals in the coming days and weeks.”

The Rev. Demery Bader-Saye, the dean’s wife, is an instructional coach at a charter school in Austin and a half-time associate vicar at a parish in Austin. They have three children.