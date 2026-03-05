Priest Who Led Kansas Nonprofit Pleads Guilty

The Rev. Robert (Bobby) Smith, who led the foster care nonprofit Saint Francis Ministries in Salina, Kansas, admitted in federal court on February 19 to devising a scheme to defraud the organization and using its credit cards for personal expenses. Smith was CEO of one of Kansas’ largest foster care contractors from 2014 to 2020.

The plea is a result of a 2022 indictment in which the priest, a canonical resident of the Diocese of Chicago, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering. His recent guilty plea was to a single count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In a statement, Bishop Paula Clark of Chicago said the development now paves the way for a Title IV case against Smith. In 2021, the Diocese of Chicago suspended Smith from the priesthood and ensured “that he has no direct access to credit cards, bank accounts, or any other funds held by the church.” Title IV addresses claims against bishops, priests, or deacons who may have engaged in conduct constituting an offense under church canons.

Federal authorities cited evidence showing Smith and his codefendant, William Byrd Whymark, conspiring to extract more than $4.7 million from Saint Francis by overbilling the organization for services provided by Whymark’s company, WMK. In 2018, Saint Francis contracted WMK for an IT system that crashed in the next year and adversely affected the organization’s financial records.

In the 2022 indictment, Whymark was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, and three counts of money laundering. Smith, on the other hand, was “accused of authorizing payments of fraudulent, overinflated invoices submitted by Whymark.”

Tim Hrenchir of The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the indictment alleged the false invoices resulted in more than $10 million in payments to Whymark, who then paid Smith a $50,000 kickback.

In November 2020, Smith was forced to resign from the nonprofit after his financial mismanagement surfaced. In December 2020, journalist Sherman Smith published an investigation in the Kansas Reflector detailing the priest’s alleged misconduct.

“As the CEO of Saint Francis Ministries, Robert Smith used company credit cards for lavish hotel stays, first-class upgrades on airlines, clothing, cash withdrawals, iTunes purchases and meals at five-star restaurants,” Smith wrote. The investigation also revealed that the nonprofit spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a program led by Smith’s wife in El Salvador, where some of the funds were used to bribe officials.

Between 2018 and 2020, Smith made $469,000 in charges to credit cards, rarely backing the charges with a receipt.

The organization, which employs more than 1,600 people, was on the brink of insolvency during his tenure as CEO. A pandemic-era federal loan program helped it stay afloat.

Founded in 1945 as a small home for boys in need, Saint Francis serves more than 9,000 people annually, providing a wide range of foster care and support services in seven states. In a Form 990 filing with the IRS in 2024, the nonprofit reported net assets worth more than $28 million.

“For more than 80 years, Saint Francis Ministries has provided healing and hope to children and families, and that remains our focus,” said Denny Marlin, Saint Francis’ communications director. “We trust the judicial process and remain committed to serving the children and families who rely on our care.”

The organization has a pending civil lawsuit against Smith in a Kansas state court.

Earlier, Whymark pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering in the U.S. District Court in Topeka, Kansas. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30. Smith’s sentencing is set for July 15.