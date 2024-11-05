Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Episcopal Church

Presiding Bishop Rowe Begins Changing Staff

By TLC Staff
Bishop Sean Rowe in Louisville, Kentucky, June 25 | Asher Imtiaz/TLC

In his first weekday on the job, November 4, Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe announced three departures from his staff and three new appointments. All six transitions involve people in positions of central importance to the church’s work.

The departing staff members include:

  • The Rev. Canon Ann Hallisey, canon to the presiding bishop for ministry within the Episcopal Church.  Hallisey assumed this role following the election of former canon Mark Stevenson as Bishop of Virginia.
  • The Rt. Rev. Todd Ousley, Bishop for Pastoral Development, whose duties once included overseeing the steps of Title IV charges, but that work is now done by the Rev. Barbara Kempf. The Office of Pastoral Development also coordinates and assists with diocesan searches for new bishops. Ousley, and former Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, are the subjects of Title IV charges regarding their handling of disciplinary matters. The latest update about the case was on March 14, when an investigation began.
  • The Rev. Canon Stephanie Spellers, canon to the presiding bishop for evangelism, reconciliation, and creation care, will conclude her ministry on November 30. Bishop Rowe wrote that Spellers “has resigned from this role in order to devote time to research on a new book and a period of discernment and reflection.”

New staff members include:

  • Vanessa Butler, executive coordinator to the presiding bishop, who is based in Washington, D.C. Butler served with Rowe in his ministry in the Dioceses of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York as executive assistant and canon for administration.
  • The Rev. Lester V. Mackenzie, Associate of the Holy Cross, chief of mission program, who is based in Los Angeles. Rowe described his work: “In this new role, he will support bishops and dioceses, diocesan networks, and church organizations by strategizing, coordinating, and building capacity for ministries of racial reconciliation, creation care, formation, and evangelism, and other key mission priorities. Lester will also use his gifts and experience at bridge building and reconciliation to support bishops and diocesan leaders in times of strategic change and conflict.”  MacKenzie is a native of South Africa, whose grandfather, the Rt. Rev. Edward Mackenzie, was a suffragan bishop to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
  • Rebecca Wilson, chief of strategy, is based in Akron, Ohio. “Rebecca Wilson, whom you may know from her work as a partner at Canticle Communications, joined our staff on Friday as chief of strategy,” Rowe wrote. “In this new role, she will support me in developing and implementing mission strategy and our structural realignment; coordinating governance ministry; and supporting dioceses experiencing crises and discerning new models for ministry. She will also coordinate staff alignment with mission strategy.”

“At the investiture on Saturday, I said that the days are over, if they ever existed, that our dioceses could go it on their own without acknowledging our mutual interdependence and our need to do ministry together,” Rowe wrote in concluding his message. “All of the church center restructuring and realignment now underway is in the service of becoming one church that is even more committed to supporting the participation of our dioceses and congregations in God’s mission.”

TLC Staff
TLC Staff

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

Church Life

Five Under 25 in 2024

From the halls of the United Nations to the farms of North Carolina, five young people across the Episcopal Church are applying the gospel to their vocations.
Commentary

Political Religion or Religious Politics?

The City of Man has always been a mixed body. It does not live by the order of the kingdom of God.
News | Episcopal Church

Rowe Installed as 28th Presiding Bishop

The new Presiding Bishop preached a sermon based on the story of Lazarus in John 11:32-44, reflecting on the themes of finding life in the midst of death.
News | Anglican Communion

GAFCON Blasts Welby for Endorsement of Gay Sex

The GAFCON Primates’ Council rebuked the Archbishop of Canterbury for stating in a recent podcast interview that he believes that sex within any “committed relationship, straight or gay,” is moral.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.