NYC Parish Near Shooting Confirms Safety, Offers Support

Located at 325 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, St. Bartholomew’s Church, or St. Bart’s NYC, sits just across the street from 345 Park Avenue. The 44-story skyscraper became the site of a mass shooting on the busy evening of July 28, claiming the lives of four people, including a police officer.

According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), a fifth victim is critically injured.

“As far as we currently know, all those connected with St. Bart’s are safe,” the Rev. Peter Thompson, vicar and interim rector of St. Bart’s, said in a statement posted on social media shortly before midnight on July 28.

“Our staff was in contact with the New York Police Department as the incident unfolded and immediately took steps to ensure the safety of those who were present on our premises,” he added.

At a news conference, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the suspect is a 27-year-old Nevada resident with a documented history of mental illness. Shane Tamura traveled across the country, double-parked his vehicle near 345 Park Avenue, and entered the building around 6:28 p.m., carrying an M4 rifle.

He opened fire at an NYPD officer before spraying the lobby with gunfire. Tamura then took the elevator to the 33rd floor, where the offices of RUDIN Management, which owns the property, are located. There, he fatally shot a woman before proceeding into a hallway and turning the gun on himself.

Police reported an additional four victims are being treated for minor injuries sustained while attempting to flee.

“We know that incidents like the one we witnessed this evening can cause incredible distress, both for those directly affected and those who are more indirectly impacted,” Thompson said in his statement. He noted St. Bart’s clergy would be available on July 29 “for anyone who might need a listening ear.” A service of Holy Eucharist is also scheduled to take place at the parish at 12:05 p.m. the same day.

Mayor Eric Adams identified the police officer killed in the shooting as 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh. Authorities said he had been with the NYPD for just over three years and is survived by his pregnant wife and two children.

The suspect’s motive remains unknown. The building also houses the offices of the National Football League (NFL). According to a report by CNN, Tamura is a former competitive football player who had expressed grievances about the NFL.

Founded in 1835, St. Bart’s began its life as part of the Evangelical movement in the Episcopal Church. The parish moved to its current location on Park Avenue between 50th and 51st streets in 1918.