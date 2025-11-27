New Jersey Donates $1M to Diocese of Jerusalem

On November 21, a joint pastoral letter by the Rt. Rev. Sally French, Bishop of New Jersey, and the Most Rev. Hosam Naoum, Archbishop of Jerusalem, announced that the Diocese of New Jersey is giving $1 million to the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem to assist children, youth, and families in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

“This fund supports children and youth facing significant and lifelong medical challenges, including physical disabilities, injuries, and other serious conditions,” the letter reads.

Since the war between Israel and Gaza began, after the October 7 massacre that claimed the lives of over 1,200 Jews, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 20,000 children. Of the 170,000 who have suffered injuries, over 40,000 have what the World Health Organization describes as life-altering injuries.

“The region now has more child amputees per capita than anywhere else in the world,” the letter said, citing a statistic from UNICEF. “Jesus calls us to care for those who are in need and to be agents of healing, reconciliation, and hope. As siblings in Christ and fellow members of the Anglican Communion, we believe our mutual ministries can meet this moment and bring relief and healing to the people of Gaza and the Palestinian Territories.”

The Jerusalem diocese is home to around 7,000 Anglicans worshiping across 28 congregations. It is part of an Anglican province that also includes the Dioceses of Cyprus and the Gulf, and Iran. The al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, the largest remaining functional hospital in the enclave’s northern area, is a ministry of the diocese.

The facility has been struck several times by Israeli missiles since the conflict began, most recently on Palm Sunday. In an earlier interview with The Living Church, al-Ahli director Dr. Suhaila Tarazi said, “The attack caused the complete destruction of the newly established genetic laboratory, along with significant damage to the emergency and triage departments, the pharmacy, the general laboratory, and parts of the outpatient departments.”

“Despite these challenges, our dedicated staff continue to work tirelessly to provide care through the ICU, inpatient wards, and operating theater,” Tarazi said.

A portion of the gift from New Jersey will be used to rebuild the hospital’s pediatric facilities, which have been destroyed by the war. The funds will also procure necessary medical equipment, and support healthcare professionals who work with the children and youth of Gaza.

The donation will also fund the work of the Jerusalem Princess Basma Center, located on the Mount of Olives, which works with disabled Palestinian children, adolescents, and families.

The donation is drawn from New Jersey’s Jane O.P. Turner Fund for families who need financial assistance for expenses incurred by children with incurable or terminal illnesses. “The funds are available to all children, not just Episcopalians,” the diocese’s website said.

According to the letter, the decision to make the gift was made after the diocesan council discussed ways to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas signed a peace plan brokered by the Trump administration that could lead to the end of the war. Both sides, however, have accused the other of breaching the ceasefire. The Gaza Health Ministry has said that since the truce, 345 Palestinians had been killed, PBS reported.

The Anglican Relief and Development Fund has also been providing relief for residents of Israel and Palestine since the conflict began through its General Relief Fund.