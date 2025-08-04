Missouri Bishop Hays Rockwell Dies at 88

Bishop Hays Hamilton Rockwell, who led the Diocese of Missouri for 11 years after serving as dean of Bexley Hall and rector of Manhattan’s illustrious Saint James Church, died August 2 at his home in West Kingston, Rhode Island, at 88.

“Bishop Rockwell was a deeply pastoral and engaging leader who championed ministry development and formation. His legacy is best seen in the Rockwell House Campus Ministry to engage young people in deepening their faith,” his most recent successor, Bishop Deon Johnson, wrote on Facebook.

Rockwell’s obituary recalled his advocacy for peace in Northern Ireland and his early support for the anti-apartheid divestment movement in South Africa, through which he became a close friend of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was also a strong supporter of the ordination of women and the inclusion of LGBT people in the Episcopal Church.

A native of Detroit, he graduated from Brown University and prepared for the ministry at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After his ordination, he worked as a chaplain and teacher of sacred studies at St. George’s School in Middletown, Rhode Island. During that time he helped to integrate the all-white boarding school, an experience that inspired his novel Steal Away, Steal Away Home.

After his time at St. George’s School he took a year-long sabbatical to study the works of George Herbert at Oriel College, Oxford. He then became chaplain at the University of Rochester, and, in 1971, dean of Bexley Hall Theological Seminary, which was then part of Colgate Rochester Divinity School. He was involved in anti-war activism during his time on campus, and visited the Berrigan brothers while they were being held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on conspiracy charges.

In 1976, he became rector of Saint James Church in Manhattan, then one of the Episcopal Church’s largest and most prominent congregations. He was an advocate for the homeless and incarcerated and became involved in anti-apartheid activism, making numerous trips to South Africa in support of the effort.

He was elected Bishop Coadjutor of Missouri in 1990, and succeeded the Rt. Rev. William Jones as diocesan in 1992. As bishop, he helped to develop new programs to support vulnerable youth and supported campus ministry. He firmly committed the diocese to maintaining its presence in central Saint Louis when moving diocesan offices to an affluent suburban area was contemplated. He spearheaded a $4 million capital campaign, which raised funds to support a number of new initiatives in congregational development and social ministry.

Rockwell retired in 2001, and spent time traveling and writing. He also served on the boards of the University of Rochester, St. George’s School, and Union Theological Seminary, and he was chairman of the Church Publishing Company. He was a cornet player, with a lifelong love of jazz, and enjoyed tennis and political discussion.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; four children, Keith, Stephen, Sarah, and Martha; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on August 8 at St. George’s School Chapel in Middletown, Rhode Island.