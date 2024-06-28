News | Episcopal Church General Convention in Photos, June 28 By Asher Imtiaz June 28, 2024 Bishop Curry celebrates All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC Browse other TLC photography Closing Eucharist Tired dog, tired girl Bishops pass the peace Eucharistic translation Bishop Curry celebrates Woman and child Bishop Rowe greets the congregation A moment of humor Bishop Rowe stresses a point FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URLPrint Tags81st General ConventionMichael CurryphotographyPresiding BishopSean Rowe WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Top headlines. Every Friday. Email Address MOST READ Indigenous Day of Remembrance Authorized News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - PB-Elect: ‘We Are Standing Firm in the Midst’ News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - ECW Celebrates 150 Years of Ministry News | Episcopal Church Weston Curnow - New Primate for Japan News | Anglican Communion Mark Michael - Deputies Go After Liturgical ‘Cringe’ News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - Mixed Support for Communion Across Difference in Deputies News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen | Mark Michael - CLASSIFIEDS Most Recent News | Episcopal Church Bishop Rowe’s Remarks to Deputies “Our ministry together in the next nine years comes at a critical time for the Episcopal Church. It is not too strong to say that we’re facing an existential crisis.” News | Episcopal Church Indigenous Day of Remembrance Authorized The remembrance is part of the church’s commitment to repenting of the Indian boarding school movement’s sins. News | Episcopal Church PB-Elect: ‘We Are Standing Firm in the Midst’ “It’s a great day in the kingdom,” Sean Rowe said in his sermon, using a phrase he has favored throughout his 17 years as a bishop. News | Episcopal Church ECW Celebrates 150 Years of Ministry “It was fantastic,” said former president Karen Patterson of Florida. “There were young people, old people, a DJ, and lots of dancing.”