Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Episcopal Church

General Convention in Photos, June 28

By Asher Imtiaz
Bishop Curry celebrates

All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC

Browse other TLC photography

Closing Eucharist

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

Bishop Rowe’s Remarks to Deputies

“Our ministry together in the next nine years comes at a critical time for the Episcopal Church. It is not too strong to say that we’re facing an existential crisis.”
News | Episcopal Church

Indigenous Day of Remembrance Authorized

The remembrance is part of the church’s commitment to repenting of the Indian boarding school movement’s sins.
News | Episcopal Church

PB-Elect: ‘We Are Standing Firm in the Midst’

“It’s a great day in the kingdom,” Sean Rowe said in his sermon, using a phrase he has favored throughout his 17 years as a bishop.
News | Episcopal Church

ECW Celebrates 150 Years of Ministry

“It was fantastic,” said former president Karen Patterson of Florida. “There were young people, old people, a DJ, and lots of dancing.”

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.