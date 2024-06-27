News | Episcopal Church General Convention in Photos, June 27 By Asher Imtiaz June 27, 2024 Leon Sampson leads Indigenous prayer All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC Browse other TLC photography Leon Sampson leads Indigenous prayer Preaching with subtitles Conferring on ‘Louisville’? Time for strolling Tech central Health break A multi-tiered breather On break in the House of Bishops Exhibit Hall friendship Father and daughters Maggie of Navajoland Archbishop Hosam Naoum Secretary General Anthony Poggo FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URLPrint Tags81st General ConventionHouse of BishopsHouse of Deputiesphotography WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Top headlines. Every Friday. Email Address MOST READ C of E Conservatives May Form New Province News | Anglican Communion Mark Michael - Deputies Elect Steve Pankey as Vice President News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - ‘Youth Are the Church Now’ Church Life Weston Curnow - Bishops Aim for Equity & Flexibility in Title IV News | Episcopal Church Lauren Anderson-Cripps - ‘Parliamentary Ping-Pong’ on Israel-Palestine News | Episcopal Church Mark Michael | Kirk Petersen - General Convention in Photos, June 26 News | Episcopal Church Asher Imtiaz - CLASSIFIEDS Most Recent News | Anglican Communion American & Maori to Lead Women’s Network The Rev. Canon Helen Van Koevering has been elected chair of the International Anglican Women’s Network and Hera Clarke-Dancer was elected deputy chair. News | Anglican Communion C of E Conservatives May Form New Province A group of Church of England evangelicals may form a third province if General Synod allows a three-year trial for stand-alone services of same-sex blessing. News | Episcopal Church Deputies Elect Steve Pankey as Vice President The Rev. Steve Pankey of Kentucky was elected Vice President of the House of Deputies on the second ballot on June 27. Church Life ‘Youth Are the Church Now’ This week hundreds of young people have descended on Louisville, Kentucky, for the 81st General Convention. Here are a few of those emerging leaders.