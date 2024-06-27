Icon (Close Menu)

News | Episcopal Church

General Convention in Photos, June 27

By Asher Imtiaz
Leon Sampson leads Indigenous prayer

All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC

Browse other TLC photography

News | Anglican Communion

American & Maori to Lead Women’s Network

The Rev. Canon Helen Van Koevering has been elected chair of the International Anglican Women’s Network and Hera Clarke-Dancer was elected deputy chair.
News | Anglican Communion

C of E Conservatives May Form New Province

A group of Church of England evangelicals may form a third province if General Synod allows a three-year trial for stand-alone services of same-sex blessing.
News | Episcopal Church

Deputies Elect Steve Pankey as Vice President

The Rev. Steve Pankey of Kentucky was elected Vice President of the House of Deputies on the second ballot on June 27.
Church Life

‘Youth Are the Church Now’

This week hundreds of young people have descended on Louisville, Kentucky, for the 81st General Convention. Here are a few of those emerging leaders.

