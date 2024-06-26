News | Episcopal Church General Convention in Photos, June 26 By Asher Imtiaz June 26, 2024 A purple flag for a smattering of bishops All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC Browse other TLC photography Wednesday, June 26: Eucharist and Presiding Bishop Election Light and darkness Wonder, love, and praise Quiet singing At the altar Presiding Bishop Curry, staff, and others Preserving private voting A purple flag for a smattering of bishops Arriving at Christ Church Cathedral FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URLPrint Tags81st General ConventionHoly EucharistHouse of Bishopsphotographypresiding bishop election WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Top headlines. Every Friday. Email Address MOST READ ‘Jesus Is Really, Really Real’ News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - Ecumenical and Interreligious Guests Welcomed News | Episcopal Church Weston Curnow - Bishops Begin Adding Same-Sex Marriage Rites to BCP News | Episcopal Church Lauren Anderson-Cripps - Deputies Give Navajoland a Joyous Welcome News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - ACNA’s Attendance & Membership Rebound News Jeff Walton - General Convention in Photos, June 25 News | Episcopal Church Asher Imtiaz - CLASSIFIEDS Most Recent News | Episcopal Church Sean W. Rowe Elected as 28th Presiding Bishop The House of Deputies quickly confirmed the election. News | Episcopal Church ‘Jesus Is Really, Really Real’ The Rev. Yejide Peters Pietersen, director of formation at Berkeley Divinity School at Yale University, spoke with affection for Jesus and the Holy Spirit during the daily Eucharist on June 26. News | Episcopal Church Ecumenical and Interreligious Guests Welcomed “Part of our goal in hosting these guests is helping the church act like deacons, looking outward,” said the Rev. Margaret Rose. News | Episcopal Church Bishops Begin Adding Same-Sex Marriage Rites to BCP The bishops also approved a trial use that redefines Holy Matrimony as “Christian marriage, in which two people enter into a life-long union,” rather than “the woman and the man.”