News | Episcopal Church

General Convention in Photos, June 26

By Asher Imtiaz
A purple flag for a smattering of bishops

All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC

Browse other TLC photography

Wednesday, June 26: Eucharist and Presiding Bishop Election

MOST READ

Sean W. Rowe Elected as 28th Presiding Bishop

The House of Deputies quickly confirmed the election.
News | Episcopal Church

‘Jesus Is Really, Really Real’

The Rev. Yejide Peters Pietersen, director of formation at Berkeley Divinity School at Yale University, spoke with affection for Jesus and the Holy Spirit during the daily Eucharist on June 26.
News | Episcopal Church

Ecumenical and Interreligious Guests Welcomed

“Part of our goal in hosting these guests is helping the church act like deacons, looking outward,” said the Rev. Margaret Rose.
News | Episcopal Church

Bishops Begin Adding Same-Sex Marriage Rites to BCP

The bishops also approved a trial use that redefines Holy Matrimony as “Christian marriage, in which two people enter into a life-long union,” rather than “the woman and the man.”

