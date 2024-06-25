News | Episcopal Church General Convention in photos, June 23 By Asher Imtiaz June 24, 2024 Worship in song All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC Worship in song Receiving the host Receiving the host Worship Exploring Mother & child Mascot & cleric A glad priest FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URLPrint Tags81st General ConventionKentuckyLouisville WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Top headlines. Every Friday. Email Address MOST READ Deputies Reject 10% Assessment, Back Healthcare Changes News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - Creation Care Tops Budget Discussion News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - Taber-Hamilton Accuses Ayala Harris of Bullying News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - Neuhauser Honored for Half-Century of Responsible Investing News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - Bishops Back Communion Across Difference Canons News | Episcopal Church Mark Michael - Bishops Reject ‘Apartheid’ Label for Israeli Government News | Episcopal Church Lauren Anderson-Cripps - CLASSIFIEDS Most Recent News | Episcopal Church Bishop Hunn Calls for Church Culture Change “I don’t think good leaders stop every two years to ask if they’re being effective,” Bishop Hunn said. News | Episcopal Church Deputies Reject 10% Assessment, Back Healthcare Changes Diocesan assessments to remain at 15 percent, while healthcare inequities will be addressed. News | Episcopal Church Creation Care Tops Budget Discussion Creation care was the dominant issue for 30 deputies and bishops commenting at the 90-minute joint session on the church's budget on June 24. News | Episcopal Church Taber-Hamilton Accuses Ayala Harris of Bullying Ayala Harris calls accusations “a misrepresentation of my presidency” and “in direct conflict with my values and approach as a leader.”