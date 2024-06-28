Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Episcopal Church

General Convention in Photos, Bonus Gallery

By Asher Imtiaz

All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC

Browse other TLC photography

Rally of Bishops Against Gun Violence, June 27

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

PB-Elect Chooses a Simpler Installation

The Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe will be installed as the 28th Presiding Bishop in a “smaller, simpler” ceremony in the Episcopal Church Center's Chapel of Christ the Lord.
News | Episcopal Church

General Convention in Photos, June 28

A final gallery of photographs by Asher Imtiaz
News | Episcopal Church

Bishop Rowe’s Remarks to Deputies

“Our ministry together in the next nine years comes at a critical time for the Episcopal Church. It is not too strong to say that we’re facing an existential crisis.”
News | Episcopal Church

Indigenous Day of Remembrance Authorized

The remembrance is part of the church’s commitment to repenting of the Indian boarding school movement’s sins.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.