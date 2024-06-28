News | Episcopal Church General Convention in Photos, Bonus Gallery By Asher Imtiaz June 28, 2024 All photos by Asher Imtiaz, on assignment for TLC Browse other TLC photography Rally of Bishops Against Gun Violence, June 27 Bishops and youth ready to rally Statistics from California A supportive audience The PB-elect adds his voice Statistics from Chesapeake, Virginia A young woman makes her plea Young hands steady the banner Protesters hold signs from BradyUnited.org FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URLPrint WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Top headlines. Every Friday. Email Address MOST READ General Convention in Photos, June 28 News | Episcopal Church Asher Imtiaz - Bishop Rowe’s Remarks to Deputies News | Episcopal Church TLC Staff - Indigenous Day of Remembrance Authorized News | Episcopal Church Kirk Petersen - PB-Elect: ‘We Are Standing Firm in the Midst’ News | Episcopal Church Neva Rae Fox - ECW Celebrates 150 Years of Ministry News | Episcopal Church Weston Curnow - New Primate for Japan News | Anglican Communion Mark Michael - CLASSIFIEDS Most Recent News | Episcopal Church PB-Elect Chooses a Simpler Installation The Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe will be installed as the 28th Presiding Bishop in a “smaller, simpler” ceremony in the Episcopal Church Center's Chapel of Christ the Lord. News | Episcopal Church General Convention in Photos, June 28 A final gallery of photographs by Asher Imtiaz News | Episcopal Church Bishop Rowe’s Remarks to Deputies “Our ministry together in the next nine years comes at a critical time for the Episcopal Church. It is not too strong to say that we’re facing an existential crisis.” News | Episcopal Church Indigenous Day of Remembrance Authorized The remembrance is part of the church’s commitment to repenting of the Indian boarding school movement’s sins.