Episcopal Migration Ministries: The Work Continues

Nine Questions

Immigration, deportations, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are evoking blaring headlines and divided opinions. The Rev. Sarah Shipman, director of Episcopal Migration Ministries, addresses the agency’s current work.

What is the main focus of EMM’s work right now?

The work of Episcopal Migration Ministries continues in two key areas: providing contracted services to refugee arrivals who arrived in U.S. in the early days of the current administration, and equipping dioceses and congregations with resources for migrant ministry. We are committed to strengthening these partnerships and are exploring new ways to support this vital work.

What are the biggest challenges EMM is facing today?

The current administration’s decision to suspend federal funding for refugee resettlement on January 24 had an immediate and devastating impact on the 10 agencies carrying out this work, including Episcopal Migration Ministries. Those federal grants previously represented 97 percent of EMM’s total funding. Refugees only arrive to the United States through the federal government program, so when refugee arrivals stop, the work of facilitating new arrivals stops. Even with privately raised funding, we would not be able to continue the work our expert staff were hired to do.

What EMM work is most immediate?

Our most urgent priority is ensuring that the refugees who have arrived receive their contracted services through our affiliate network. At the same time, we are working with the Office of Government Relations and legal experts to equip dioceses and congregations with resources to carry out their own local ministries with refugees, asylum-seekers, and other immigrants.

What do Episcopalians need to know about the church’s work through EMM?

EMM is a tangible expression of our faith in action. EMM has welcomed and resettled more than 105,000 individuals since 1988. The end of federal funding for Episcopal Migration Ministries does not mean an end for EMM — or to the Episcopal Church’s commitment to stand with migrants.

The administration’s policies have already led to layoffs of 22 EMM staff members. Do you expect these policies to further affect EMM’s work?

No one knows what lies ahead with the administration’s immigration policies, but right now new refugee arrivals are not allowed. Unlike during President Trump’s first term, current policy experts do not expect that a new administration — even a pro-refugee one — would restart refugee resettlement using the same system of grants that agencies like EMM have received in the past. Even during the Biden administration, there were substantial changes to refugee resettlement, including creating a pathway for private refugee resettlement and expanding the number of partners working with the federal government. As a church, we will need to embrace uncertainty even as we rethink how to approach this work in the short and long term.

Your webinars have been well-attended — one recently had more than 800 participants. How long do you plan to continue offering them, and what has the response been?

We plan to continue offering webinars as long as there is a need. The response has been positive, with Episcopalians eager to learn, engage, and take action. We’ve received requests for additional topics, and we plan to expand our educational offerings to equip individuals and congregations.

Is EMM working alone, or is there a coalition of refugee resettlement agencies beyond the Episcopal Church?

EMM is a participant in Refugee Council USA, a national coalition of refugee resettlement agencies and humanitarian organizations. Through this collaboration, we share resources, advocate for policies that support refugee resettlement, and exchange best practices to strengthen our collective impact.

In addition to the Office of Government Relations, what other Episcopal Church entities is EMM working with?

EMM has partnered with the United Thank Offering to launch 40 Days of Welcome & Gratitude: A Lenten Journey. This initiative invites individuals and congregations to reflect on the ways we experience and extend welcome in our communities. As part of this effort, we are hosting a book study on The Ungrateful Refugee using one of EMM’s discussion guides.

What rights do Episcopalians, congregations, and dioceses have, or need to be aware of?

While we cannot dispense legal advice, we have curated — and are regularly updating — this Immigration Action Toolkit to share information and encourage action.