ECF Chooses Longtime Associate as New Leader

Dail St. Claire, the newly named president and CEO of the Episcopal Church Foundation, is no stranger to the fund or the Episcopal Church. A nationwide executive search, which took nearly a year, turned to this longtime figure in the organization — as an adviser, a board member, and as chair of the Finance Committee.

“These roles gave me valuable insights into ECF’s work and its self-directed endowment,” she said.

As ECF celebrates 75 years of service, St. Claire succeeds Donald Romanik, who retired on November 30 after 19 years in the role. According to 2023 filings, it manages $709 million in assets for Episcopal congregations and institutions, and sponsors a variety of programs and resources that seek to strengthen the church and prepare for its future.

St. Claire’s resumé reflects her knowledge and business experience: as a chief investment officer, chief strategist, management consultant, investment manager, treasurer, and portfolio manager/analyst. She sits on numerous boards in financial and business advisory capacities, and she has launched investment companies, foundations, and endowments.

She also has extensive nonprofit service with STEM scholarship for women, The Economic Club of New York, and as a board member of Inwood House for teen mothers, where she initiated a financial literacy program.

She has a master’s degree from the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology from the University of California San Diego.

St. Claire, the first woman and the first person of color to serve as ECF’s president and CEO, is more than her extensive experience and credentials. With a wide smile and a calm self-assurance, she welcomed TLC on her “fifth day into this job,” still moving into her office on Riverside Drive in a multi-story building commonly called the God Box.

Among her office decorations are an ECF pillow and an icon of Our Lady of Guadalupe. On prominent display is an edition of TIME (March 12,1951) that featured Presiding Bishop Henry Knox Sherrill on the cover. In 1949, Sherrill, the church’s 20th Presiding Bishop, founded ECF “to support the Episcopal Church’s mission through providing accessible resources and fostering lay-clergy partnerships.”

St. Claire heard about that edition of TIME and sought it out. “I went out and found it,” she said. “I find it, and Bishop Sherrill, inspiring.”

She sees her background as meshing with ideas for the future of ECF and the Episcopal Church.

The mother of two grown children, St. Claire worships at St. James Church on Madison Avenue. Her journey began in Roman Catholicism. She and her husband were received into the Episcopal Church in 1987 at St. Bartholomew’s. While there, she helped to launch Inside Park, the parish’s gourmet restaurant and gift shop, while raising her children as active members.

She is relaxed and attentive as she speaks about the future. “Organizing around a mission is important,” she said.

St. Claire looks forward to working with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, who serves as ECF’s honorary chair, and she shares his business philosophies.

“I’m excited about being at ECF,” she said. “Bishop Matt Heyd (of New York), Presiding Bishop Rowe, and I have learned about leadership. They are fostering a collaborative environment.”

St. Claire said she “can use existing technologies to help our church.” For example, she cited her work with small businesses, defined as employing between three and 500 employees. “Many of our churches have three to 500 people,” she said.

St. Claire has lived and worked around the world, including New York City, California, London, and Dubai.

After living in London, in 2019 she came home, caught COVID, and then suffered with Long COVID “before anyone knew what Long COVID was.” It became a learning experience for her.

St. Claire is a marathon runner, and, her workouts provide clarity of mind and spirit. She started running 10 years ago and learned that “moving is the greatest gift.”

She has participated in 15 marathons around the world, including twice in New York as a runner and once as a coach through the Achilles Foundation, mentoring another athlete to the finish line. Her time with the Achilles Foundation allowed her to see things from a new perspective.

St. Claire listens to audio books, mostly nonfiction and history, which “help me think about life today.”

“I’m a high learner,” she said, laughing. “I’m always trying to learn.”

Her favorite topics are the Crusades, comparative religions, and biographies of women and Black Americans, “because that was missing” in school.

In her first 90 days as president and CEO, she plans to gather information, build partnerships, and conduct listening tours.

“Our mission is to strengthen faith communities and transform ministries, fostering hope and connection through our services and programs,” she said on a video for ECF’s website.

She cited a verse of Scripture that helps describe the vision of ECF: “Encourage one another and build each other up, so no one is left out or left behind” (1 Thess. 5:11).