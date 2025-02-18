Eastern Oregon Comfortable with Assisting Bishop

In order to meet its current needs and live into the future that it has been anticipating, the Diocese of Eastern Oregon hopes to continue with an assisting bishop.

Its current Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Patrick Bell, will leave the position on December 31. Bell “aged out” at age 72 in 2022, but with permission from the Presiding Bishop and the Office of Deployment, his service term was extended to the end of 2025.

“We are proposing to live into a continuation of a lot of years of work,” said the Rev. P. Kelly Mahon, president of the diocese’s standing committee.

That work includes practicing total ministry and mutual ministry.

“Consensus, after several years of work, is that the standing committee is prepared to take a more active role in the leadership of this diocese,” Mahon said. “It is our desire to call a part-time bishop who is interested in coming alongside of us to live our mission of ministry in this part of the country.”

Mahon said a traditional bishop search could take 18 months to 2 years and be very expensive.

“The diocese could spend all that money and not come up with a candidate who is able or willing to serve here. That’s the fear,” Mahon said.

The standing committee is “operating in the space we’re in; it is what the current canons provide. We are in good stead with that,” said Mahon, who serves as rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Mount Hood, Oregon.

The exact structure under which the diocese will operate is unknown. The standing committee will take the lead.

“Roles are yet to be determined. Right now, it is a collaborative effort,” Mahon said, adding that the standing committee meets often to work together.

The standing committee understands assisting bishop as meaning a minister of the word who has been consecrated previously and who would be appointed on contract to serve the diocese, Mahon said.

He said that definition is for Eastern Oregon’s context and committee members are not speaking for the national church.

“As we transition, we are figuring it out. It is not terrifying, not unpredictable. Currently, when a pastoral need arises in the parishes or with clergy they reach out to Pat [Bishop Bell],” Mahon said. “If he needs us, the standing committee. We talk about it.”

While preparing for Bell’s departure in December, Mahon said the standing committee would like to call someone who is already a bishop, perhaps someone retired, who could step in.

“At the end of a year or two, we will review, and if we determine we can do a full, conventional bishop’s search, we will go from there,” Mahon said.

He said having an Assisting Bishop is not permanent, but a faithful experiment.

Mahon said he is proud that every parish or mission in Eastern Oregon is self-sustaining. “We are 22 parishes and missions; no one collects a contribution from this diocese or anywhere else.”

The assessment of parishes in the Diocese of Eastern Oregon is 22.5 percent of the operating budget, which is above average. “Given our geography and tomography, this is not unreasonable,” Mahon said.

Mahon emphasizes that diocese is not floundering. “Many parishes are viable. We are simply trying to replace Bishop Pat. This is not a Hail Mary. We are trying to maintain and grow in being faithful to the world we are in,” he said.

The Standing Committee continues to work toward this plan and will work with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe and his staff. “This is not a secret,” Mahon said. “We want to be in full compliance with Bishop Rowe and his staff.”

The Diocese of Eastern Oregon, covers an expansive geographic area; roughly two-thirds of the state. The diocese is home to 22 parishes, the High Desert School of Ministry, and Ascension School and Summer Camp.

High Desert is a local formation program developed by the dioceses of Eastern Oregon and Idaho that allows individuals to receive formation closer to home and on a schedule that will better fit with their lives. Approximately two-thirds of the clergy in the diocese received their formation at High Desert.

The Ascension School and Summer Camp is on the site of a former Episcopal girls’ school. It has been a summer camp since 1924.

Bell was elected bishop in November 2015 and consecrated in April 2016.