Creation Care Tops Budget Discussion

Creation care was the dominant issue for 30 deputies and bishops commenting at a 90-minute joint session on the church’s budget on June 24.

“How do we get creation care properly funded?” asked the Rev. Dr. Pamela Dolan of Northern California, a member of the Green Deputies Caucus. “How many fires have to ravage our land and how many people have to die?”

The caucus is composed of deputies and alternates who monitor the Creation Care resolutions at General Convention. Most of them wear distinctive green shirts, and most of their comments drew enthusiastic applause.

“If ‘Together in Love’ is for only inside these walls, then maybe we need to rethink,” said another caucus member, the Rev. Marla Asson of Nevada, citing Convention’s theme. “I believe we are better than that. We have to slow the runaway climate change.”

“The future of the planet is my future,” said Official Youth Presence Meredith McKeever of Newark. “I don’t want to live in a world where heat waves are the norm — not only for the church’s future but for my future.”

“Creation care and climate change — all our dioceses in Province IX are highly affected by climate change,” Bishop Lloyd Allen of Honduras said. “The need is great. Can creation care be extended to all Province IX?”

The 2025-27 budget is the result of a new method for developing the triennial budget, adopted by the 80th General Convention in 2022. It was prepared by the Executive Council Joint Budget Committee, which replaced the former Program Budget and Finance Committee.

“This is the first-ever joint budget committee of Executive Council,” said its chair, the Rev. Patty Downing of Delaware, as she introduced the budget. “This is the inaugural voyage of a new budget process that boldly went where no one has gone before.”

Downing outlined the steps that began in January 2023, pointing out that the budget is focused on evangelism, racial reconciliation and justice, and creation care, priorities emphasized throughout the ministry of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry. Executive Council approved the budget in January.

Downing explained that in September the Budget Committee will meet to review the resolutions approved at General Convention that carry funding implications. It may adjust the budget as needed, and the revised budget will be presented to Executive Council next November.

Bishop Suffragan Jeff Fisher of Texas, another Budget Committee member, explained the budget was created in a “more streamlined and effective way.” The 2023-24 budget had “$5 million from surplus generated during the pandemic,” which is not available now.

Diocesan assessments, Fisher said, are based on 15 percent of projected income from each diocese. Assessments to dioceses and income on investments “equal 91 percent of total income.”

In “2010 the asking was 21 percent,” Fisher said. “With reductions over the years, we arrived at 15%.”

Fisher announced to widespread approval that “Most of our dioceses are paying their full assessments.”

“I believe that budgets tell a story,” Fisher said. “The Episcopal Church has a great story to tell.”

Timothy Gee of El Camino Real said the committee called it a “lean budget.” Some expenses are set, he said, such as legal, operations, and human resources policies.

Gee said there is a “concerted effort to assess the staffing levels of our church.” He added that translation services are funded, and $2 million is “earmarked for General Convention resolutions and initiatives of the new Presiding Bishop.”

Official Youth Presence deputy Kyle Skinner of Dallas prompted a loud response when he asked why young adult and ministry grants were reduced. “Campus ministry is vital to young adults coming up.”

Lee Donahue of Eau Claire agreed. “Please consider Line 359, investing in the next greatest generation,” she said.

Downing responded the amount was based on figures staff provided about planned youth events for the next triennium.

Bishop Rafael Morales of Puerto Rico said “the budget shows the heart of the institution,” and mentioned his “great concern” for the difficulties of the Diocese of Cuba. “We need more money for the Diocese of Cuba,” Morales said. “We are an international church.”

On the question of spending $1 million on consultants, Downing said in some cases it is cheaper for staff to use outside consultants rather than hire full-time or part-time staff.

N. Kurt Barnes, the church treasurer, pointed out that translators are consultants. “We couldn’t hire enough staff to provide translators that you and all the interim bodies require.”

Bishop Jennifer Reddall of Arizona suggested the offices of Transition Ministry and Pastoral Development should have more funding, while the Rev. Jason Burns of Western Massachusetts said monies should be included to support formation of deacons.

Rachel Ambasing of San Diego spoke on behalf of her “border city, port city, asylum city.”

“In San Diego, we have been ministers to busloads and busloads and busloads of immigrants from across the world in bus stations, airports,” she said. “Asylum seekers don’t often meet the requirement for grants for refugees. The budget committee should consider those who don’t meet official refugee status.”

The Rev. Steve Pankey of Kentucky asked about Line 314, which was tagged “intentionally left blank” and funded for $45,000. “What blank thing are we funding?”

“It could be $45,00 to our advantage,” Barnes said.