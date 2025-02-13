Church Joins Suit Challenging ICE Raids

The Episcopal Church has joined 27 religious denominations that have filed suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies regarding their freedom to shelter immigrants. Georgetown Law School’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection filed the lawsuit February 11 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit argues that warrantless arrests and raids by Immigration of Customs and Enforcement agents in and around places of worship violate the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The suit says enforcement actions interfere with plaintiffs’ ability to welcome and serve immigrants.

The lawsuit addresses ICE’s freedom to enter sensitive areas, including schools, hospitals, and houses of worship, to detain individuals who may not have legal U.S. citizenship. President Trump established a new policy granting ICE the freedom to enter these facilities.

“We believe their struggles reveal the heart of God, and we cannot worship freely if some among us live in fear,” Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe said in a statement issued February 11. “We are seeking the ability to fully gather and follow Jesus’ command to love our neighbors as ourselves.”

The lawsuit’s first sentence describes the long-standing religious practice of showing hospitality to immigrants: “[Plaintiffs] bring this suit unified on a fundamental belief: Every human being, regardless of birthplace, is a child of God worthy of dignity, care, and love. Welcoming the stranger, or immigrant, is thus central precept of their faith practices.”

“As alleged in the complaint, there are Episcopal congregations across the United States that have already seen decreased attendance at worship services and social service ministries due to fears of ICE actions,” said a statement by the Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs. “In some places, even congregants with documented legal status are choosing to stay home for fear they may be mistakenly arrested based on their appearance.”

“Welcoming the stranger is not a political act — it’s a sacred obligation,” said Julia Ayala Harris, president of the House of Deputies. “When immigrants walk through our church doors, they’re not entering as outsiders; they are stepping into the heart of our faith, where their dignity and stories are embraced as reflections of God’s love. This lawsuit is about protecting our ability to live out the gospel without fear or interference.”