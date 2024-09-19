Bishops Stand with Haitian Immigrants

Two bishops of the Episcopal Church have spoken out on behalf of Haitian Americans, condemning claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio have eaten cats and dogs.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance mentioned the rumor on X.com September 9, and presidential candidate Donald Trump referred to it, without mentioning Haitians specifically, in his debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on September 10.

Both Vance and Trump have cited the claim as they describe the nation as being besieged by undocumented immigrants, especially from the southern border.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, also a Republican, has condemned the claim, but he has also said that 33 threats to Ohio’s schools were all hoaxes, and came from outside the United States.

“Over the last several days, because of hate-filled words and fabricated stories, the community of Springfield, Ohio, has been thrust into the national spotlight, prompting a barrage of racist threats against our Haitian neighbors,” wrote the Rt. Rev. Kristin Uffelman White, Bishop of Southern Ohio.

She added: “Let me be clear: these stories are fear-mongering and admitted lies. These dangerous falsehoods have resulted in a tense moment of palpable racism, bomb threats that have shut down schools and workplaces, and the cruel politicization of one child’s tragic death.”

The Associated Press reported that the father of an Ohio boy killed last year when a Haitian immigrant driver hit a school bus has implored Donald Trump and other politicians to stop invoking his son’s name in the debate about immigration.

Bishop Peter Eaton leads the Diocese of Southeast Florida, which includes the Miami community known as Little Haiti.

“As your bishop, I am compelled in this moment to remind us all of the grave danger to the soul of our nation of such dreadful lies about, and specious objectification of, particular groups in our country,” Eaton wrote. “This is not a party political issue. Our Christian moral tradition insists that human beings can never be treated as means to any end, or robbed of their innate and God-given human dignity. Christianity abhors all generalizations that rob human persons of their uniqueness.”

Eaton added: “The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida has always stood with, and will continue to stand with, our Haitian sisters and brothers as full and equal participants in life of our Church, our region, and our nation. And we remain firm in the Church’s moral tradition of condemning all words and actions that discriminate against, demonize, paint a caricature of, or encourage others to attack any group of our fellow Americans or those who are among us as recent immigrants in search of the promise that this nation has always afforded those who seek refuge on these shores.”

Bishop White recommended four ways to counter anti-Haitian memes: