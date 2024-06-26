Bishops Begin Adding Same-Sex Marriage Rites to BCP

The House of Bishops began adding an inclusive marriage rite to the Book of Common Prayer on June 25, while expressing gratitude for the work on Communion Across Difference. Bishops also approved eight changes to the church’s disciplinary canons and an initiative focused on congregational revitalization.

Resolution A116 is the first reading for inclusion of a gender-neutral marriage rite into the Book of Common Prayer. It was previously approved for trial use at the 2018 General Convention.

If passed on a second reading at the 82nd General Convention in 2027, the prayer book will include both the existing marriage rite, to be renamed “Celebration and Blessing of a Marriage I,” and the inclusive rite, to be named “Celebration and Blessing of a Marriage II.”

Earlier this week, the House of Bishops passed Resolution A091, which adds a sentence to the definition of doctrine in the church’s canons, saying that “For the purposes of this canon, the Book of Common Prayer and any Book of Common Prayer memorialized by General Convention are understood as sufficient statements of the doctrine of this Church.”

At the 2018 General Convention, both houses approved a resolution to memorialize the 1979 BCP. Resolution B008, which the House of Bishops also passed on June 25, includes a series of canons clarifying the meaning of prayer book memorialization.

Before the passage of A116, Bishop Lawrence Provenzano of Long Island applauded the work of the Communion Across Difference Task Force, which is charged with promoting “mutual flourishing” of Episcopalians who hold different understandings of Christian marriage. The task force is composed of an even representation of members who hold to a traditional understanding of marriage and those who hold an inclusive understanding of marriage.

“I think the house should be clearly aware that in this resolution and our considering it, we should all be grateful and show our gratitude to the conversation we know as Communion Across Differences,” Provenzano said. “The work that has happened since 2015 until present has fueled what we have before us. And I want to express my gratitude, particularly in a diocese where this is an issue that continually is at the forefront of our life.”

Bishop George Sumner of Dallas, speaking on behalf of Communion Partners, tipped his hat to Provenzano and other bishops for “working hard to make space” for those who hold a traditional view of marriage.

“We’re grateful for that,” he said.

The bishops also approved for Trial Use Resolution A160, which revises the prayer book’s Catechism to redefine Holy Matrimony as “Christian marriage, in which two people enter into a life-long union,” rather than “the woman and the man.”

It also adds a question about the goods of marriage, which includes a reference to “for the gift and heritage of children,” but omits any mention of procreation. If approved for first and second readings at the next two General Conventions, the change would take effect in 2030.

Title IV Changes

The House of Bishops approved a series of resolutions aimed at improving the way clergy discipline matters are handled, including setting limits on the use of nondisclosure agreements.

The resolutions come amid increased scrutiny of Title IV of the church’s canons, with some claiming that bishops, compared to priests and deacons, have lighter discipline when found guilty of improper behavior.

Among eight approved resolutions dealing with ecclesiastical discipline, A024 limits the use of NDAs, stating that no accord or civil settlement agreement may hinder the disclosure of information related to Title IV offenses. The only exception is when an agreement precludes the disclosure of a claimant’s identity or the cost of a settlement.

Another resolution, A054, effectively checks the church attorney’s power in Title IV proceedings. It adds language stating that, when declining to advance Title IV proceedings, the church attorney will be required to give reasons to the Reference Panel and the bishop, who may then reject or accept the attorney’s decision.

Other resolutions were largely technical in nature. Two resolutions, A055 and A056, are designed to clean up inconsistencies to bring the canons into line with current practice, while Resolution A105 eliminates certain requirements about the composition of Court of Review panels.

In addition to the canonical amendments, bishops approved a resolution that calls for a study of the suspension or removal of elected or appointed lay persons in cases of misconduct. Resolution A146 orders the Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution, and Canons to report to the 82nd General Convention with possible canonical changes to allow for those disciplinary measures.

“There was discussion in our committee that we have ways of holding ordained clergy accountable for their behavior and their presentation of life, but there have not been any for lay folk,” said the Rt. Rev. Susan Haynes, Bishop of Southern Virginia and chair of the Title IV Disciplinary Canons Committee. “And it was pointed out that clergy take vows, but then the discussion ensued that laypeople also take vows through their Baptismal Covenant and we need to find ways to hold them accountable.”

All Title IV-related resolutions passed without discussion and without any audible dissenting votes.

Approving a church revitalization study

The bishops also passed a resolution aimed at supporting congregational revitalization, citing “trends of decline and diminished capacity” in the Episcopal Church.

Resolution A044 creates groups charged with identifying best practices and resources to aid churches and dioceses in their redevelopment and finding ways to leverage church property in redevelopment, planting, and evangelism efforts, among other tasks. It was recommended by the Congregational Vitality and Data-Driven Initiatives Committee.

The Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde, Bishop of Washington and chair of the committee, said young deputies have brought a greater sense of urgency to the issue of church decline.

“Many are leading congregations that they fear are dying. They are hungry for sources of hope, strategies that work, connection with other people doing this work, and there was great puzzlement as to why this is not a greater priority,” Budde said.

“If we as a church do not prioritize the health and vitality of our churches and diocese and help to effectively resource them, all of our efforts to be faithful to God’s mission in every other realm will continue to falter,” she added.

The resolution proposes using funds already allocated for congregational vitality and data-driven initiatives and redirecting funds from short-term reserves to carry out the work, if needed.

“We’re not asking for a budget; we’re not asking for a staff person. We are asking for leadership to work with the resources that we have to do this work,” Budde said.

The Rt. Rev. Ruth Woodliff-Stanley of South Carolina spoke in support of the proposal.

“As the bishop of a reorganizing diocese, I give great thanks for the work of your committee,” she said. “It is the right format, it’s dynamic, it’s the right way to go about this, in my opinion. I am grateful and ready to work.”

“We’re talking about this all the time. What we’re not doing is bringing it to the center of our conversation as the gathered House of Bishops,” said the Rt. Rev. Megan Traquair of Northern California in support of the resolution. “I believe that this is exactly the work that we are called to do, and it is time to bring conversations from the margins into the center.”