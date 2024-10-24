Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Episcopal ChurchObituaries

Bishop Paul Marshall (1947-2024)

By Mark Michael
Bishop Paul Marshall | Diocese of Bethlehem

The Rt. Rev. Paul Victor Marshall, a liturgical historian who served as Bishop of Bethlehem from 1996 to 2013, died October 21 at 76.

A native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Marshall was raised in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, and educated at the denomination’s junior seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and its seminary in St. Louis. Ordained as a Lutheran pastor, he served for several years as a chaplain in the U.S. Army before becoming an Episcopalian.

He was ordained to the ministry of the Episcopal Church in 1978 in the Diocese of Fond du Lac, and earned a doctorate from General Seminary, writing on the 17th-century English liturgical historian Harmon L’Estrange. While at General, he also taught homiletics, Latin, and liturgy.

In 1982, he became rector of Christ Church in Babylon, New York, and began teaching liturgy and homiletics at the Diocese of Long Island’s George Mercer School of Theology. He became an associate professor of liturgy at Yale Divinity School in 1989, a position he held until his consecration to the episcopate.

Marshall is probably best known for his Prayer Book Parallels (1989), a two-volume resource modeled on Synoptic Gospel textbooks, which allows the reader to trace developments in the American prayer book tradition by comparing different versions in parallel columns. He also wrote volumes about Samuel Seabury, liturgical preaching, episcopal visitations, and same-sex blessings.

He was elected as Bishop of Bethlehem on December 2, 1995, on the third ballot, and was consecrated the following June at St. Stephen’s Pro-Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He signified his progressive bona fides by inviting Bishop Walter Righter, whose ecclesiastical trial for ordaining an openly gay man to the priesthood had been dismissed just a month earlier, to serve as one of his consecrators.

At the same time, he sought to build bridges to conservative clergy and congregations by allowing bishops from the Episcopal Synod of America, a predecessor organization to Forward in Faith-North America, to minister to congregations within his diocese. He also worked to expand permission for the use of the 1928 Book of Common Prayer, and expressed regrets about its forceful imposition in some dioceses.

A highlight of his episcopal ministry was developing a companion relationship with the Diocese of Kajo-Keji in the Episcopal Church of Sudan. In 2007, the Diocese of Bethlehem launched a capital campaign, New Hope, that raised over $4 million for the construction of seven schools and a college in Kajo-Keji. Marshall visited the diocese several times, and developed a friendship with the diocese’s young bishop, Anthony Poggo, now the Secretary General of the Anglican Communion.

Bishop Poggo told TLC that he was “saddened to hear the news of his death.” He added that Marshall “made an important contribution to the Anglican Communion” and was “a great friend to the people of Kajo-Keji”

“On a recent visit to Kajo-Keji, I was glad to hear that the two current bishops of Kajo-Keji have agreed to continue with this link. I give thanks to God for the tremendous contribution their partnership has made to the education sector in Kajo-Keji and the flourishing of God’s Church,” he said.

Marshall is survived by his wife Diana, and by their two children.

Mark Michael
Mark Michael
The Rev. Mark Michael is editor-in-chief of The Living Church. An Episcopal priest, he has reported widely on global Anglicanism, and also writes about church history, liturgy, and pastoral ministry.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

Priest in St. Augustine, Florida, Recovering from Stabbing

Multiple news reports said there is no indication that the Rev. Matt Marino and the woman accused of stabbing him know each other.
Transitions

People & Places, Oct. 23

Appointments, ordinations, and a reception in the Episcopal Church
Church Life

Episcopalians Help at the Polls amid Rising Tension

The Rev. Dominic Moore: “It seemed like an important thing to do, and we already have a lot of programming that supports the community.”
News | Episcopal Church

Dioceses of Central Pa. & Bethlehem Approve Reunion

Pending further approval, the two will become the Diocese of the Susquehanna on January 1, 2026. The new name refers to the Susquehanna River, which flows through both of the dioceses.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.