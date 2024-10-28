Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Episcopal ChurchObituaries

Bishop Dabney Smith (1953-2024)

By Mark Michael

The Rt. Rev. Dabney Smith, the fifth Bishop of Southwest Florida, died October 26 after a brief hospitalization, at 70.

“His deep faith, practical wisdom, and lighthearted sense of humor were a blessing to all who knew him, and his steady leadership guided our diocese through many challenges over the course of his fifteen years as our bishop,” said his successor, the Rt. Rev. Douglas Scharf, in a message to the diocese.

Following his retirement from the St. Petersburg-based Southwestern diocese in 2022, Smith moved to Orlando, and had been assisting in the Diocese of Central Florida.

“Though only with us nine months, his wisdom, faith, and tender-hearted care left an indelible mark on me, our diocesan staff, and all those he ministered to. Personally, I grieve the loss of a mentor and a friend,” wrote Central Florida bishop Justin Holcomb.

Born in Texas, Smith grew up in Florida, where his father, Dorsey, was rector of parishes in Ormond Beach and Tampa. He graduated from the University of South Florida and trained for the ministry at Nashotah House. He later earned a doctorate in ministry from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary.

After a curacy in Florida, Smith served as rector of St. Michael and All Angels in South Bend, Indiana and Holy Trinity Church and School in Melbourne, Florida, before moving to New Orleans to become rector of Trinity Church in January 2005, eight months before the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. There he served on the Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative, a ministry focused on creating housing for hurricane victims as well as the diocesan rebuilding task force.

Smith was elected bishop on the first ballot on December 9, 2006, and was consecrated at St. Jude’s Cathedral, the Roman Catholic cathedral in St. Petersburg, on March 10, 2007. As bishop, he focused on leadership development, education, and camping ministry, and created two endowment funds to support diocesan ministry, including expanded work at DaySpring Episcopal Conference Center.

He served on the Episcopal Church’s Executive Council, was chair of the Episcopal Church Building Fund, and a member of the board of trustees for Seminary of the Southwest and Nashotah House. He was a candidate for presiding bishop in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Wallis Smith, and by two sons and three daughters, as well as grandchildren. Funeral service plans have not yet been announced.

Mark Michael
Mark Michael
The Rev. Mark Michael is editor-in-chief of The Living Church. An Episcopal priest, he has reported widely on global Anglicanism, and also writes about church history, liturgy, and pastoral ministry.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

Book Reviews

Christian Nationalism in the Mirror

What makes Baptizing America a distinctive contribution is the authors’ assertion that Christian nationalism is not limited to white evangelicals and Pentecostals, or to recent decades.
Podcast

Learning from Global Leaders with Mary Ho

Episode 135 • 24th October 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church Today we'll be touching...
News | Episcopal Church

Bishop Paul Marshall (1947-2024)

The Rt. Rev. Paul Victor Marshall, a liturgical historian who served as Bishop of Bethlehem from 1996 to 2013, died October 21 at 77.
News | Episcopal Church

Priest in St. Augustine, Florida, Recovering from Stabbing

Multiple news reports said there is no indication that the Rev. Matt Marino and the woman accused of stabbing him know each other.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.