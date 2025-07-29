Bishop Allotey Dies at 81

The Rt. Rev. Daniel S. Allotey, a Ghanian bishop who assisted in the Diocese of Long Island for nearly a decade, died on July 28 in Brooklyn. He was 81.

“Bishop Allotey has been a beloved presence in our diocese for nearly a decade, offering leadership, support, mentorship, and pastoral care to countless clergy and many of our congregations,” said the Rt. Rev. Lawrence Provenzano, Bishop of Long Island.

“His joyful proclamation of the gospel, his delight in serving God’s people, and his clear articulation of Anglican theology have been tremendous gifts to our diocese. In every setting, his bright smile, infectious laughter, and genuine love embraced all who encountered him.”

A native of Ghana and a graduate of the University of Cape Coast, Allotey trained for the ministry at Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Ghana, and had further studies at the Federation of Selly Oak Colleges in Birmingham, England.

His first career was as a teacher, and after his ordination he served as a tutor and chaplain at Adisadel College in Cape Coast, a prestigious missionary-era Anglican boys’ school. He later became rector of St. Nicholas Seminary, which trains clergy for ministry across the Church in the Province of West Africa.

Allotey was consecrated as the third Bishop of Cape Coast in 2003 and served for 11 years. He was an advocate for reconciliation amid the nation’s bitter political and ethnic divisions. He strengthened Cape Coast’s links with the Church of England’s Diocese of Portsmouth at a time when relationships across the Communion were especially strained with the beginning of Anglican realignment.

After his retirement as diocesan bishop in 2014, Allotey moved to New York, and began assisting with parish visitations and confirmations in the Diocese of Long Island. He was interim pastor at St. Augustine’s in Brooklyn, and more recently was bishop in residence at St. Gabriel’s, Brooklyn.

Allotey is survived by two daughters, a son, and a granddaughter.