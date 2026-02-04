Icon (Close Menu)

News | Episcopal Church

After Synagogue Fire, Jackson Parish Supports Jewish Neighbors

By Caleb Maglaya Galaraga

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

This part of Beth Israel’s building was damaged by arson. | Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs

In March 1967, the Beth Israel Congregation of Jackson, Mississippi, broke ground for a new synagogue at 5315 Old Canton Road. Its new neighbor was St. Philip’s Church, across the street at 5400 Old Canton Road.

Six months after Beth Israel had its first service, the Ku Klux Klan bombed the new synagogue, targeting the office of Rabbi Perry Nussbaum. Originally from Toronto, Nussbaum was vocal about his opposition to racial discrimination and helped organize the Committee of Concern, an interfaith, multiracial group of clergy that raised funds for Black churches that were bombed and burned.

In a show of support and solidarity, the Greater Jackson Clergy Alliance led a “Walk of Penance” three days after the bombing on September 22, 1967. The march was led by the Rev. Wendall Taylor of the Central United Methodist Church and the Rev. Thomas Tiller, who was working for the Diocese of Mississippi. It is also believed that leaders and parishioners of St. Philip’s lent support to Beth Israel during that time.

The rector of St. Philip’s, the Rev. Les Hegwood, grew up near the parish and synagogue. | St. Philip’s Church

“St. Philip’s has a long, loving, and collaborative relationship with Beth Israel,” the Rev. Les Hegwood told The Living Church. The current rector of St. Philip’s grew up about a mile from the parish and synagogue, and said that for generations, both “have gathered together, learned together, prayed with and for each other.”

At the beginning of the year, in a seeming repeat of history, Beth Israel was once again attacked, this time in an act of arson. Federal authorities say Stephen Spencer Pittman posted an antisemitic rant on Instagram at 12:52 a.m. January 10. They accuse him of then driving to the synagogue and using an ax to break through a window. He then doused the lobby with gasoline and set it on fire, authorities say.

Federal authorities said that the fire resulted in extensive damage to a significant portion of the building, making it inoperable for an “indefinite period [of] time.” Pittman has since been arrested.

In the wake of the attack, and similar to what happened decades ago, those from various faith traditions, including the people of St. Philip’s, stepped up to show their support for their Jewish neighbors. According to Hegwood, the parish and other faith communities in the northeast Jackson area will host Beth Israel’s worship services and other programs as they resume.

The parish is providing the Jewish congregation’s clergy and staff with office space and is hosting a recovery group that usually meets at the synagogue.

In cooperation with Beth Israel, St. Philip’s is increasing its security presence, but the rector said he is not fearful for the parish “as much as I am concerned with helping our friends at Beth Israel feel safe again.”

“I have been praying for healing and mercy, that God be near our brothers and sisters at Beth Israel in this moment,” Hegwood said. He prays “that God will do within them the work of turning their fear and insecurity into wholeness and new hope.”

“As horrendous as this tragedy is, I believe one bright spot is that our relationship with Beth Israel will deepen, as will the love and support and collaboration of the city writ large.”

On January 16, during an interfaith prayer service organized by the City of Jackson, Rabbi Benjamin Russel said the attack was intended to make members of his congregation feel like they didn’t belong. But the community has embraced them with love and solidarity.

“We are rebuilding trust. We are rebuilding connection. We are rebuilding with the knowledge that we do not do this work by ourselves,” he said, Mississippi Today reported. As he ended his speech, Beth Israel’s leader offered a blessing to the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation.

“We will do whatever we can to walk alongside them now and in the future,” Hegwood told TLC. “Love has already [won] and will always win.”

Caleb Maglaya Galaraga is The Living Church’s Episcopal Church reporter. His work has also appeared in Christianity Today, Broadview Magazine, and Presbyterian Outlook, among other publications.

