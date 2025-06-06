Icon (Close Menu)

News | Episcopal Church

Accord Extends Suspension of Bishop Andrus

By TLC Staff

Bishop Marc Andrus at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco

Bishop Marc Andrus will remain suspended and in counseling under an accord with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe. Bishop Austin Keith Rios, who succeeded Andrus in July 2024, announced the agreement to the Diocese of California and referred readers to a more detailed announcement by Bishop Rowe.

Bishop Rios first disclosed the restriction on Bishop Andrus, and the allegations against him, in October 2024.

“The complaint, which centered on the allegation that Bishop Andrus engaged in inappropriate communications with the complainant over a series of years, was investigated by a professional with Title IV expertise,” Bishop Rowe wrote. “After reviewing the investigative report, the Reference Panel for Bishops referred the matter to me to seek an accord with Bishop Andrus. In keeping with the canons, I consulted with the complainant during the process of creating the accord. On Tuesday, the Disciplinary Board for Bishops approved the accord as required by Canon IV.17.9.”

Rowe added: “Under the terms of the accord, Bishop Andrus will remain suspended from ministry until I am satisfied that he has demonstrated sufficient amendment of life to permit his return. During the period of suspension, Bishop Andrus will undergo a thorough psychological evaluation conducted by a professional whom I select and will continue the counseling and spiritual work he began voluntarily when he learned about the complaint.

“The accord also provides for appropriate care for the pastoral and therapeutic needs of the complainant.”

Rowe’s use of an accord continues a pattern he established early in his service as Presiding Bishop, in which such agreements shorten the delay between investigation and resolution. Accords have ranged from a three-year suspension for Bishop Prince Singh to Paul-Gordon Chandler’s voluntary deposition as bishop.

Podcast

Conversation with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe

The Rev. Dr. Matthew S.C. Olver, Executive Director of TLC, interviews the Most Rev. Sean Rowe, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church.

