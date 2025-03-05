Winchester Cathedral’s Dean Resigns

In response to a report about tensions between the leaders of Winchester Cathedral and its former director of music, the dean has opted to retire earlier than she had planned. The dean announced her intentions in a non-rancorous statement, saying she would hand over her responsibilities to the Rev. Canon Dr. Roland Riem, vice dean.

“On behalf of Chapter, I would like to say sorry to everyone who has been hurt by the events of the last few months and although we must accept collective responsibility, I have decided—as its leader—to step aside now,” Dean Catherine Ogle wrote. “There is a lot of work to be done in the coming weeks and months, so it makes sense that as Interim Dean, Roly can get things moving forward straight away.

“I will use the time to complete the handover of duties, to make sure there is a smooth transition before I officially retire.”

Bishop Philip Mountstephen of Winchester expressed his support for the dean and for her vice canon:

“I wholly support Dean Catherine in handing over to Canon Roly now. I will always be grateful for the warmth of the welcome she has extended to all its congregations and visitors and Winchester Cathedral has flourished in so many ways under her caring and positive leadership. I look forward to joining everyone to celebrate Catherine’s ministry and to thank her for her devoted service.

“I’m also very grateful indeed for Canon Roly stepping in as Interim Dean. He has my full support in doing so.”

The bishop appointed Patti Russell of the London law firm Winckworth-Sherwood LLC and Jane Hedges, former dean of Norwich, former Dean of Newcastle, and acting dean of Canterbury, to conduct the investigation and write the report.

The 10-page summary of the report does not single out any person for strong criticism, but speaks mostly in generalities about broken lines of communication and trust.

“Everyone who provided evidence to this Review, either face to face or in writing, did so on the understanding that the report itself would not be a public document, as the Church Commissioners’ draft statutory guidance for such reviews stipulates,” Bishop Mountstephen wrote. “This has enabled people to be candid with the reviewers and has led to a Report which is detailed and frank in its findings.”

The review team made 46 recommendations for improving the work culture at the cathedral. The team recommended creating a culture of Radical Candor, which emphasizes “Caring Personally while Challenging Directly.” The subtitle of a book by the method’s creator, Kim Scott of California, expresses it more vividly: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity.

When conflicts at the cathedral came under media scrutiny in June 2024, it had lost Dr. Andrew Lumsden, its 22-year director of music, plus the senior non-executive member of its chapter, and half of its adult male choristers, or lay clerks.

The report summary refers to a “media hate campaign” and adds:

“Dr. Lumsden has been publicly silent about the reasons for his departure, and we have heard during the course of this Review that the Cathedral has not communicated the reasons for it consistently. Concern for Dr. Lumsden has been compounded and exacerbated by further dissatisfactions with Cathedral management and communications relating to the Cathedral music department, in particular by former Cathedral lay clerks and parents of choristers. Several national press articles and multiple comments made on social media have been deeply hurtful and destructive.”

The report summary adds: “We have been made aware of particularly bad behavior; some between members of staff, some by the media, some by members of the Cathedral congregation and some by people who in their passion for Cathedral music have mis-directed their energies in a such a way that paradoxically they have caused further damage to the institution which they love.

“Despite all this it is our strongly held belief that things can be turned round at the Cathedral. There are many good people associated with its life and a large number with whom we spoke voiced their hopes for what will come out of this Review and for the future flourishing of the Cathedral.”