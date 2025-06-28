Welsh Primate Resigns in Cathedral Leadership Scandal

The Archbishop of Wales, the Most Rev. Andrew John, has announced his immediate resignation following a motion of no confidence passed by the Church in Wales’ Representative Body – the province’s trustee group. He has served as primate since 2021.

He is the second Anglican primate in the UK to step down over safeguarding failings in less than six months. His departure follows that of the Rt. Rev. Justin Welby, who stepped down as Archbishop of Canterbury in January, following criticism of his handling of the prolific abuse carried out by John Smyth.

Archbishop John’s “retirement” follows the publication last month of two critical reports about staff behavior at Bangor Cathedral, his diocesan seat. The reports cited numerous issues, including failing to adhere to the church’s safeguarding standards, management processes which lacked transparency and vigor—including some appointments made without proper paperwork and inadequate oversight, weak financial controls, the presence of “hurtful gossip” and also “conduct in some areas—relating to alcohol use and sexual behavior—that did not reflect the professional standards expected in a Christian church.”

The reports were commissioned by John after he was approached by a whistleblower expressing concerns over the management at the cathedral.

The problems date back to 2021 when the then-Dean of Bangor, the Very Rev. Kathy Jones left her post to take up a new position as family support leader at Katharine House Hospice in Stafford, England.

Commenting on her departure at the time, John said: “Kathy has enabled the cathedral to become a place of welcome and hospitality. She has developed the inner life of the cathedral with invention and creativity and won the respect of the wider community as well as the congregations within the Ministry Area of Bro Deiniol.”

She was not replaced as dean. Instead, John appointed the diocesan secretary, the Rev. Siôn Rhys Evans, as sub dean. Evans was appointed diocesan secretary in 2013. He was ordained as a priest in 2020.

His appointment as sub-dean in 2021 raised eyebrows, not least because he was ineligible for appointment as dean; in the Church in Wales, priests must have been ordained for six years before they can serve as cathedral deans. At the time of his appointment, he was serving as a non-stipendiary appointment.

It is also unusual for the same person to hold the senior leadership roles as both a cathedral dean and a diocesan secretary, which are legally separate institutions, though with a close working relationship.

The appointment of Evans as sub-dean was supposed to be a temporary measure. But he was still in post, without a dean, on February 29, 2024, when he was placed on paid administrative leave, with no reason given.

On December 29, 2024, his immediate departure as sub-dean and diocesan secretary was curtly announced in a one-sentence bulletin: “Canon Siôn Rhys Evans is leaving his roles as Diocesan Secretary and Sub-Dean.”

Even the headline, “News” (“Newyddion” in Welsh), was designed to prevent attention being drawn to the announcement.

The reasons for Jones’ suspension and subsequent departure have never been made clear; but the Diocese of Bangor have made “serious incident reports” to the Charity Commission—the statutory regulator of charitable bodies in England and Wales.

The departure of Siôn Rhys Evans was noted in Welsh media, and questions were asked about financial controls at the cathedral and diocese, amid allegations that funds had been expended on non-charitable activities. But the reports didn’t gather a head of steam.

In October 2024, Archbishop John commissioned two reports into the the leadership of Bangor Cathedral. One was a Bishop’s Visitation and the other was a safeguarding report by the Christian anti-abuse charity ThirtyOne:Eight. The inquiries remained under-the-radar until the diocese announced the results in May this year.

The two inquiry reports have not been published in full—the diocese instead opted for publication of summaries in May this year.

The review by ThirtyOne:Eight found that several people they spoke to were “angry, frustrated voices who felt change wouldn’t happen or they didn’t feel heard despite speaking out and some felt the environment had caused a significant decline in their mental health including considering leaving or taking time off work, due to feeling the situation couldn’t be resolved and the culture couldn’t be changed.

“The reviewers also heard accounts of homophobic comments during that time at the cathedral and in the wider diocese, but these do not appear to have been responded or challenged rigorously enough.”

The Visitation report made 10 recommendations, among them, it said that: “Eliminating unkind and inappropriate private communications may be impossible to achieve or enforce, but the clergy team and cathedral employees could be encouraged as part of their licences or contracts to commit to use only communication that embodies the principles of mutual respect. Office holders, employees and other individuals with authorised roles within the cathedral could be asked to sign up to the Church in Wales’s Dignity Charter as part of their commissioning.”

In response to the reports, John commissioned an “Implementation Group”, chaired by the Archdeacon of Bangor, the Ven. David Parry, to implement “in full, the recommendations from both reports”. The group was charged with completing their work by August 4.

In addition, he began the process for appointing a new dean, who would be supported by an “Oversight Board” chaired by the former vice-chancellor of the University of Wales in Lampeter, Prof. Medwin Hughes, which was also asked to “oversee and scrutinize the work of the Implementation Group”.

At the time, John said: “I have begun reflecting on what I must learn from this process—not only as a leader, but as a fellow pilgrim. The call to lifelong formation is one we all share, and I remain committed to walking that path with humility. We shall commit ourselves to the work of repair, of rebuilding trust and of creating a healthier culture–together.

“While this has been a sobering time, it also offers us opportunity for change. It will mean hard work, but it can also bring healing, and we do not do this alone. As Christians, we know that we are people who need repentance and hope. We know our human flaws–but we also know the grace of a God who shares our humanity, understands our weaknesses and strengthens us to become the Church, he calls us to be.”

Despite this, calls for Archbishop John’s resignation continued to grow. Two priests at Bangor Cathedral have publicly called for an independent inquiry into the cathedral and diocese. The UK’s public service broadcaster, the BBC, produces the news for the state-owned Welsh-language broadcaster S4C. Its news programme “Newyddion S4C” says it has seen letters from other church members calling on the Church in Wales to launch such an inquiry.

The Welsh Assembly (Senedd) member Sian Gwenllian, whose constituency includes Bangor, told Newyddion S4C that she, too, has written to the archbishop and other Church leaders supporting those calls.

On Tuesday this week (June 24), reporters from Newyddion S4C doorstepped John as he made his way to a meeting of the Representative Body in Cardiff to discuss the situation in Bangor. He refused to answer any questions or make any comment on the situation at his diocese.

According to Newyddion S4C, the Representative Body drafted and agreed a statement declaring they had no confidence in the leadership at the diocese of Bangor. They said that Archbishop John attempted, unsuccessfully, to amend the statement. Instead, he was given time to discuss the implications with his family and advisors.

At 8 pm BST (3 pm EDT) on June 27, the Church in Wales issued a statement announcing Andrew John’s immediate “retirement” as Archbishop of Wales, and confirmed that he would step down as Bishop of Bangor on August 31.

“It has been an enormous joy to serve in the Church in Wales for over 35 years,” John said. “I cannot thank you enough for the privilege of working at your side for the sake of our Savior Jesus Christ.

“I would very much like to thank the clergy and congregations of this wonderful diocese before I retire and I will be in touch again about the way in which this might happen.

“Thank you, and Christ give you joy and peace in believing.”

The Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron, is the senior bishop of the Church in Wales in terms of length-of-service

Speaking for the Bench of Bishops, he said that they “wish to express our heartfelt thanks for his service to the Church during his ministry”.

He added: “Andy has dedicated 36 years of his life to ordained ministry in the Church in Wales, and has served with commitment and energy to proclaim the Christian Gospel and draw people to deeper faith in Jesus Christ. He has given so much for the good of the Church in Wales. He now lays down his considerable responsibilities in the same spirit in which he has served for these decades.

“We offer most sincere thanks, and our commitment to hold him and his family in prayer at this time and in the days ahead.”

Bangor is one of six dioceses in the Church in Wales. The Church gained independence from the Church of England in 1920. Separation was made possible by the Welsh Church Act 1914 but was not implemented until 1920 as it was delayed during the First World War.