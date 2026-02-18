Troubled Uganda Remembers Modern Martyr

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has used the forty ninth anniversary of Archbishop Janani Luwum’s martyrdom to defend his government’s controversial human rights’ record.

Speaking at the slain cleric’s resting place in Wii-Gweng, Mucwini, Kitgum District on February 16, Museveni said that Luwum was assassinated by a leader given to hard power, who he contrasted with the rule of his own National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“Idi Amin’s mistake was ruling by force and killings. Leadership must be through persuasion and good works, not intimidation. The NRM has always believed in persuasion through action. Even when support in Northern Uganda was low, we extended electricity, built and upgraded health centres, and improved the road network,” he said.

Accompanied by First Lady Mama Janet Museveni, who is also Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports, the President added: “In the end, our people said: ‘NRM maber.’ (The National Resistance Movement is good) Apwoyo (thank you) for the overwhelming support in the just concluded election. We shall build a befitting memorial for Janani Luwum and decisively address cattle rustling in East Acholi. Apwoyo (thank you) Northern Uganda.”

Archbishop Luwum, drew Amin’s ire for his prophetic witness in Uganda’s heady 1970s. He is commemorated by Anglicans around the world as a saint, and a statue of him stands among other modern martyrs on the west front of Westminster Abbey.

The colorful annual event’s main celebrant was Archbishop of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who described the service as “a celebration of faith, resilience and a Gospel of justice and values preached by the bishop (Luwum) before his death.”

Hailing President Museveni for proclaiming Luwum’s date of death as a state holiday in 2015, the primate said Ugandans “need to be anchored in Christ for stability and peace.”

“We need to reconcile if we are to develop and live harmoniously…and turn away from corruption, fighting and selfishness, which are contrary to the Gospel,” he said, before asking the Head of State to extend clemency to jailed citizens.

Archbishop Kaziimba added that the Church of Uganda will continue honoring Luwum, whose legacy lives on through schools, hostels, and churches named after him.

Bishop of West Lang’o Alfred Olwa observed that Luwum’s sacrifice and devotion reflect deep faith.

“Evangelists have been preaching across the Diocese in preparation for this day. It is a critical moment in our nation’s spiritual heritage. May it renew our resolution to walk in courage, humility and conviction that defined Luwum’s life,” he added.

Fugitive opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (also known as Bobi Wine) marked the day by claiming that police had “violently arrested one of our lawyers, Kakuru Tumusiime, and brutalised him.”

He added: “After several hours, they dumped him at a police station where he was interrogated about my whereabouts before being released on bond. They’ve charged him with ‘common nuisance’. All this criminality taking place on a day our nation is commemorating Bishop Janani Luwum Day. UGANDA WILL BE FREE.”

Today’s celebrations were preceded by a high-profile public lecture on February 14 at Canon Lawrence Education School in Boroboro, Lira City. Anglican theologian Bishop Ashley Null of North Africa spoke about Christian leadership, and its role in shaping of national identity and social transformation.