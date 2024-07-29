Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
News | Anglican Communion

Thomas Herbert O’Driscoll (1928-2024)

By Douglas LeBlanc
Herbert and Paula O’Driscoll in 2022, on the establishment of the O’Driscoll Forum | Vancouver School of Theology

The Rev. Canon Dr. Thomas Herbert O’Driscoll, a son of Cork, Ireland, and revered preacher and composer who served most of his years in North America, died July 25 at 95.

O’Driscoll was a master of narrative preaching, or panoramic preaching, which seeks to relate the gospel to contemporary cultural challenges. In 1997 he wrote The Word Today: Reflections on the Readings of the Revised Common Lectionary (Anglican Book Centre), which covered the RCL’s three years of readings.

O’Driscoll, born in 1928, was a graduate of Trinity College in Dublin, and ordained in 1953. He moved to Canada in 1954, after struggling with how to immigrate but also preserve his relationship with Joan Paula Lucy.

“I was torn between wanting to go to Canada and not wanting to leave Paula,” he wrote in I Will Arise and Go Now: Reflections on the Meaning of Places & People (Morehouse, 2021). The couple agreed that they would become engaged, then he would move to Canada and return the next summer for their wedding. They married in 1955.

He was curate of Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa, Ontario, for three years before serving as a chaplain in the Royal Canadian Navy (1957-60). He then served as rector in two Ottawa parishes before moving to Vancouver. He served as dean and rector of Christ Church Cathedral, Vancouver (1968-82), before becoming canon and warden at Washington National Cathedral and the College of Preachers. He returned to being a rector at Christ Church, Calgary, Alberta (1983-93) and was a visiting scholar at St. George’s College, Jerusalem in 1993.

He composed more than 40 hymns, which are gathered in the book Praise, My Soul (Selah, 2005). “Herbert O’Driscoll brings to his hymnwriting many of the qualities that have enhanced his well-deserved reputations as a preacher and as an author,” wrote his fellow composer, Carl Daw Jr. “Here are the same attention to pivotal detail, the same gift for storytelling, the same ability to challenge and convince.”

The Vancouver School of Theology established “O’Driscoll Forum: A Celebration of Preaching, Teaching and Liturgical Arts” in 2022.

O’Driscoll is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son, four granddaughters, four grandsons, and a great-grandson.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

History

Archives: Mission Work Begins in Manila (1899)

This article was first published in the July 29, 1899, issue of The Living Church.
Book Reviews

Inhabiting the Church’s Praise

The phrases “Praise and Worship” and “Contemporary Worship” have a great deal of explanatory power for understanding large swathes of the modern church.
News | Episcopal Church

Is There Room in the Church for Polyamorous Priests?

Three former priests spoke online about the consequences they faced for their nonconforming family structures.
News | Anglican Communion

Welby Laments Church’s Sins of Slavery

The Archbishop of Canterbury preached on repentance, suffering, and the church’s acts of mercy during a bicentennial celebration of the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.