Syria’s Anglicans Cautiously Hopeful

The fall of the of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024, brought an end to more than 60 years of rule by the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party and all but ended a brutal 12-year civil war. But it also stoked fears from the Christian minority in the country — fears about what the future would hold.

Syria is ruled by a transitional government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham movement, which emerged from the al-Nusra Front, an offshoot of al-Qaeda.

In the early days of the fall of Assad, there were fears that the new government would bring about an Islamist reign in the country. So far, these fears have not been realized. Since the takeover, Sharaa has used moderate language and told CNN that his new regime would protect minority groups. He also promised a government that would be chosen by Syria’s people.

The civil war resulted in the deaths of around 600,000 people. It created more than 6.6 million refugees and a larger number of internally displaced people. Whole neighborhoods in the largest cities, including the capital, Damascus, are in ruins. The electricity grid often fails, and when it does, the water supply is cut off.

But Syrian Christians now have cautious hope that there is a future for them in their homeland.

“We in Syria have been afraid since the fall of the regime; everything started and ended so quickly,” said Nour Nassour, a lawyer, theology student, and member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Damascus. “We are afraid of what the future holds for us.”

She added: “There have been many violations against Christians by some individuals. The new regime has stated that these are individual acts that do not follow its policy. But after these violations we have become cautious.

“And the new regime has opened the doors of prisons to everyone who was in them, so the country is filled with outlaws.”

The transitional government is planning for a National Dialogue Conference, which has been described by one organizer as “a historic opportunity to shape Syria’s future through an inclusive and responsible dialogue.”

The conference preparatory committee began its work on February 13. Committee member Huda Al-Atassi said that “the conference is committed to including all segments of the Syrian people, from various provinces and communities, to ensure genuine participation that reflects the country’s social and political diversity.”

“We have an appointment with the national conference,” Nassour said, “and the new regime has promised that it will be from all segments of the Syrian people. We are waiting for Christians to be invited to play their role, and this step may reassure the Christian people.”

All Saints Church is the only Anglican or Episcopal Church in Syria. It is led by laity, with regular support from Archdeacon Imad Zoorob, who travels to Damascus from his home in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. Lay pastor Alex Amaziya, from South Sudan, leads many of the services, and the congregation comprises Syrian and Sudanese Anglicans.

Christians in Syria made up 10 percent of the population before the civil war, but many moved out of the country to avoid conscription to the Syrian army. It will take some time for the new population breakdown to be known.

Anglicans in Syria are a minority within the wider Christian community. The largest denomination is the Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East (Greek Orthodox Church). Nassour says there are good relationships between the different Christian traditions in Syria.

Her views about the state of Syria are shared by Sara Savva, the deputy director general of GOPA-DERD, the Greek Orthodox Church’s development wing.

“Christians in Syria, as all other citizens, feel cautiously optimistic,” Savva said. “They are also facing challenges due to ‘individual incidents’ taking place in some parts of the country. Until now, no official invitation has been received for Christians to be part of the new committees established by the Caretaker Government to pave the way into the future, which should be the case, as Christians play a vital role in the Syrian social weave.

“Is there now hope, or fear? There is a mixture of both: hope that Syria today has the chance to develop and catch up with the rest of the world, guided by a new leadership that aspires to boost the country’s economy, hopefully through providing equal and fair opportunities for all its citizens — and fear of the unknown; as we are still in the early phases, without a proper security apparatus across the country, allowing for continued incidents of theft, kidnaping and targeted criminal activity.”

Mystery still surrounds the disappearance of two Archbishops of Aleppo. On April 12, 2013, Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Paul Yazigi and Syriac Orthodox Metropolitan Yohanna Ibrahim were kidnapped while attempting to negotiate the release of two kidnapped priests. Their driver was killed when armed militants, thought to be connected with an ISIS/Daesh faction, attacked them. The pair haven’t been seen since.

In December, as Assad fled to Moscow, the Standing Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church expressed its concern for Christians in Syria, describing the Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch as “one of the five historic and ancient Patriarchates.”

The Synod highlighted Syria’s role as the cradle of Christianity, saying: “It was in Syria that the disciples of Christ were first called Christians, and it is a land that has nurtured saintly figures of universal radiance, such as Saints John Chrysostom, John of Damascus, and Simeon the Stylite.”

Describing the situation before the formation of the transitional government, Open Doors, which campaigns against the persecution of Christians, said that church leaders “are particularly vulnerable to abduction,” and that “kidnapping a leader is likely to undermine the Christian community.”

Open Doors said that women and girls from religious minority groups — including Christians — risk abduction, sexual harassment, and sexual violence; and that Christian men faced discrimination in the workplace.

“While there was widespread celebration over the end of the Assad regime, many Christians were fearful about what would follow. However, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, who spearheaded the revolt, have promised to defend religious freedoms in Syria,” said Ryan Brown, the chief executive of Open Doors in the USA.

“Whether they live up to these assurances remains to be seen — Syria’s over half a million Christians are waiting and praying for these promised freedoms. Christianity in Syria dates back to the very beginnings of the Christian church in the first century, and the nation belongs to them just as much as its Muslim majority.”

Nassour asks for prayers “for stability and peace to prevail” in Syria. “We have been tired for 14 years,” she said, “and we have been displaced from our homes and lost our jobs.”