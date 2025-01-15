Secretary General Visits Chilean Church

Anglican Communion News Service reports:

The Secretary General, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, has visited the Iglesia Anglicana de Chile (Anglican Church of Chile) this week.

He was invited to a ceremony marking the consecration of the new Bishop of the Diocese of Santiago (the Rt. Rev. Juan Esteban Saravia Cortes), the installation of the new Primate Bishop of the Anglican Province of Chile (the Most Rev. Enrique Lago Zugadi), and a farewell to the Primate (the Most Rev. Hector Zavala Muñoz, also known as Archbishop Tito). …

The Iglesia Anglicana de Chile became the 40th Province of the Anglican Communion in 2018 and was inaugurated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, having formerly been part of the Anglican Church of South America.

At the 2018 inauguration, Archbishop Hector Zaval Muñoz became the Primate of the Anglican Church of Chile and Diocesan Bishop of Santiago.

Poggo said: “The Iglesia Anglicana de Chile is an important part of our global Anglican family. … On behalf of the Anglican Communion, we give thanks for the service of Archbishop Tito and the wisdom that he has shared with the wider Communion in church planting. We also pray for Bishop Juan and Archbishop Enrique, as they take up these important ministry roles. May they know God’s guidance as they build his Church and witness to Christ’s salvation.”

Read the rest.