Province of Central Africa to Become Three National Churches

The Anglican Province of Central Africa confirmed its intention to divide into three autonomous national churches and to allow dioceses to ordain women to the priesthood at a synod held this week in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Both resolutions were reportedly approved by more than two-thirds of the provinces’ houses of bishops, clergy, and laity.

The Rt. Rev. John Kafwanka, who was consecrated on August 26 as Bishop of Northern Zambia, said on Facebook on September 4, “Such an historic day marking a new season for this part of the Anglican Communion.”

The province, which currently includes at least 60,000 Anglicans in 15 dioceses across Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, was founded in 1955. Mission work in the region began in 1861 and was largely coordinated by the staunchly Anglo-Catholic Universities’ Mission to Central Africa.

The latest provincial synod vote affirmed plans given initial approval in November 2023, when the church divided both of Malawi’s two dioceses, allowing it to pass the three-diocese minimum necessary to become a member church of the Anglican Communion.

Malawi’s four dioceses and the five each in Zambia and Zimbabwe intend to apply to the Anglican Consultative Council for recognition as autonomous provinces. The Diocese of Botswana will eventually choose to align with one of the three churches.

The Diocese of Botswana has been an enthusiastic proponent of women’s ordination for more than a decade. Malawi’s Diocese of the Upper Shire, however, reaffirmed its opposition to women’s ordination at its diocesan synod last June.

The synod meeting in Bulawayo comes just a week after bishops from across the province gathered in Lusaka, Zambia, to consecrate three new bishops: John Kafwanka Kaoma as Bishop of Northern Zambia, Dennis George Milanzi as Bishop of Eastern Zambia, and Emmanuel Yona Chikoya as suffragan in the Diocese of Lusaka. Kafwanka served for more than a decade as Director of Mission at the Anglican Communion Office in London.

The consecration service was attended by Zambia’s President, Hakainde Hichilema, who said in a public statement, “This milestone represents a significant achievement for the Anglican Church, our country, and the Zambian people. The nation is so proud of this accomplishment.”

“We remain receptive to the Church’s guidance and counsel, acknowledging its vital role in our country’s development,” he added.

The Province of Central Africa’s synod is being followed by a capacity-building workshop on safeguarding for churches in Bulawayo from September 5-11. The Anglican Communion’s Safe Church Commission is presenting the event, which will include speakers and participants from across the Communion.